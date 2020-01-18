FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, JAN. 18, 2020

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH You might be more in touch with what troubles you and others than most people. Focus on your image and long-term desires. Others surround you and are part of your support. Take the lead in making plans today. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Your instincts might drive you to take risks. After the fact, you might wonder why you made certain choices. Pull back while you can and give some thought to your goals for the future. Tonight: Opt for a different type of experience.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You might need to experience more of how others deal with difficult situations. With the aid of another person, you increase your ability to identify with others. Tonight: Have an overdue discussion with a loved one or dear friend.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You seem to fill in the gaps where others cannot. You have a unique understanding of what can and will work. Be open with your abilities while recognizing what could be motivating others. Tonight: Express your caring.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH You might be most content dealing with your family and immediate circle. Choose to invite others over to play cards or get into another fun game. You could be surprised by what someone reveals. Tonight: Make the most out of the moment.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Do not push too hard or misread others' motives. Often you can overanalyze what others say and cause yourself a problem. Just relax and get into the moment. A conversation could be important but not for the reason you think. Tonight: Easy works.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Be aware of the costs of assuming so much responsibility. You might want to say no to an expansion around your home or your domestic life. Whether or not your budget can handle a change, the answer needs to be no. Tonight: Make a favorite meal.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH You are magnetic. Others cannot stay away from you. Though this asset is a tremendous gift, sometimes you could find it a burden. Know when to go your own way or not court others into your camp. Tonight: Out and about.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH You might still feel as if you need some private time. By all means, make this weekend about you. Make plans that suit you. Others might grumble that you want so little to do with them. Tonight: Do your thing.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH It might be difficult to follow through on all that needs to be accomplished. Do your best, but make plenty of time for friends. Whether you have a lot to do or decide to toss a spontaneous get-together, friends surround you. Tonight: A good time is had by all.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)HHHH Your smile goes a long way to achieving more of what you want. An elder could be difficult and touchy. Let him or her be. You will enjoy visiting with a special person who you are very close to. Tonight: Go with the flow.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Look beyond the obvious. You see a special opportunity that you might not want to say no to. A foreigner or exposure to another way of doing things intrigues you. Start considering a trip. Tonight: Go exotic.