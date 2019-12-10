Every winter, accidents from falls occur that leave many people with major injuries and even can claim the lives of hundreds of people. Most falls can be avoided by using common sense and being a little extra careful. So you will not become a falls statistic, read the tips below to avoid potential injury.

Walk like a penguin. Keep your center of gravity over your front leg when walking on ice. Normally, a person should stand tall with good posture and let our legs support our weight mid-stride, but hinging from your hips slightly will get you in a “penguin” position. Also, take slower, shorter steps or even shuffle and bend your knees slightly.Keep your walkways clear of ice and snow. Spread salt, ice melt, or sand to improve traction if the snow and ice has not been removed. If this is an issue on a sidewalk, walk in the grass for better traction. Use handrails if available while climbing stairs.Use a backpack rather than carrying items to keep your hands free. Wear gloves or mittens to keep your hands out of your pockets. This can help with your balance.Choose winter shoes with rubber soles to maintain traction. Attach spikeless ice and snow shoe grippers to your boots or shoes.If you use a cane, attach an ice gripper cane tip with spikes that penetrates the ice and can provide a firm grip. Try using some hiking/walking poles with rubber tips.Never be in a hurry. In wintery conditions, you usually need a little more time to get places. Slow down and be aware of your surroundings. Once you are inside a building, be aware of slick floors that can be a result of melting ice and snow off people’s shoes or boots.Wear clothing that does not obscure your vision — such as scarves, hoodies, etc. You need to be able to spot possible icy conditions.Be aware of overhead exposures. Icicles can build up in size quickly and can be dagger-like. Falling icicles can be very hazardous. Also, be aware of melting icicles that can refreeze on sidewalks under overhangs.If you will be returning home after it gets dark, make sure to turn on an outside light or install a motion light to help light the way into your home.Carry kitty litter for slick surfaces that you can toss out ahead of you on slick surfaces.If it is too icy and snowy, stay home! Nothing can be so important that you risk taking a tumble and winding up with an injury, a major surgery, or death.

Black ice, or sometimes called clear ice, can be a real culprit. It is a thin coating of transparent ice covering sidewalks and roads. It can be very difficult to spot — most prevalent during low light conditions during early morning and evening hours. Your feet can slip out from under you without any notice.

If you must venture out, think of yourself as a penguin and take this information above to heart. I, for one, am not a fan of winter and hope for less snow and ice than last winter but will follow these suggestions for a falls-free season. How about you?

Julie Kirk is a fitness instructor at Great River Health Fitness. Her column appears in Living Well the second Tuesday of each month.