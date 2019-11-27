Keokuk Christmas display opens today

KEOKUK — The 31st City of Christmas will open at 6 p.m. this evening in Rand Park in Keokuk.

The 2019 City of Christmas display will then open at 5 p.m. each evening through Dec. 26 in the park. Enter at the Park Lane and North 17th Street intersection.

The display closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 1 a.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas day, but may close early during inclement weather due to unsafe conditions or lack of traffic.

Nearly 20 new displays along with many old favorites will be showcased. For the first time, displays will extend all the way to 15th Street and Orleans Avenue.

Visitors will be able to tune into the “Voice of City of Christmas” with the “Voice” Don Heston at 90.1 on their FM radio dial as they near Rand Park.

They'll be able to listen to holiday carols, hear the story of how City of Christmas began, and comments about the various displays as they travel through the myriad of lights and displays.

City of Christmas no longer offers commemorative candles. However, some candles from most of the previous years are available. To place an order, call Jean Meyer at (319) 524-1127 or Joe Shuman at (319) 795-6797.

To learn more, visit www.cityofchristmas.org. City of Christmas is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization supported solely by donations. Donations may be sent to City of Christmas, Box 73, Keokuk, Iowa 52632, or dropped in the donation box in the park midway through the displays.

Council will observe Native American Heritage Day

MONTROSE — November is Native American Heritage Month. Native American Heritage Day, a civil holiday, is Friday.

Standing Bear Council will observe this holiday with a feast of celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ivor Fowler Community Center, 710 Main St., Montrose. The public is invited.

Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share and arrive by 11:30 a.m., so that meal preparation and set up can be completed by noon.

To learn more, call Larry Cooper at (319) 795-6718, Dona Herr at (319) 520-5919, or Debbie Callaghan at (217) 219-1188.

Holiday shopping Saturday in downtown FM

FORT MADISON — Mistletoe on Main Street will feature a holiday-themed open house Saturday on Avenue G in Fort Madison.

Held on Small Business Saturday, the event will allow Christmas shoppers to support local businesses and enjoy activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. such as horse-drawn carriage rides, an Enchanted Forest, pictures with the “North Pole Express” train engine, carolers, and tasty treats and holiday savings from merchants.

Launched by credit card company American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday now is held the day after Black Friday as a way to encourage Americans to support local businesses in their communities.

For information, check out the “Mistletoe on Main” Facebook event or grab a brochure for store specials and events.

Sunday’s Ugly Sweater Run will cover 3-mile course

FORT MADISON — Runners will don their ugliest holiday garb to compete in the third annual Ugly Sweater Run.

The event is hosted by PORT (Promoting Outdoor Recreation Trails) of Fort Madison and is Sunday at the Baxter Sports Complex.

The Ugly Sweater Run is a non-timed, family fun event, great for walkers and runners of all levels. It will cover both Phase I and Phase II of the PORT trails for a 3-mile course. The event will start and finish at the sports complex.

Registration will start at 11 a.m. with participants hitting the trail at noon. To register in advance, visit the PORT of Fort Madison Facebook page. All those who pre-register are guaranteed a PORT stocking cap — great for the cold weather.

When finished, participants can stay at the sports complex for an afternoon of football and refreshments.

The event is a fundraiser for Phase III of the PORT Trails. Phase III of the trail will connect the sports complex with Fort Madison Community Hospital and is slated to be completed in the early summer of 2020.

For more information, contact Rachel Benda at (319) 371-5804.

Tri-State Chess club tournament Saturday

The Tri-State Chess club will be holding the Gobbler Gambit II Chess Tournament Saturday at the Family Worship Center Church, 2439 Belnap St., Keokuk.

This is a 4 round Swiss-system tournament, a non-eliminating tournament format, with the time of G/60 d-5, meaning each player has 60 minutes to complete their moves with a 5 second delay on the timer before each move. It is also a United States Chess Federation rated tournament

On site registration will take place from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Advance entries can be made by sending an email to Bob Beelman at rdbeel@aol.com. Paypal is accepted or pay upon arrival.The rounds will begin at 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. The Entry Fee is $15.

US Chess Federation membership is required and will be available on site or online at uschess.org.

Trophies will be awarded to 1st and 2nd to the top finishers, and medals to the Best of Class of the rating categories.