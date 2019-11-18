Somewhere in that long fall from 5,000 feet, Jack Sabo must have questioned the wisdom of leaping from a perfectly good airplane. Now he was rushing toward the earth, shrouded in a tangled and useless parachute, while a crowd of Des Moines County Fair on-lookers awaited the inevitable.

It was September 1937, and — as bad luck would have it — Friday the 13th. All day long, the Muskegon, Michigan, professional parachutist had been flaunting the fates. Now, it appeared, he was about to pay the ultimate price for his chutzpah.

In the 1930s, the local fair was known as the Tri-State, and it drew not only those wishing to ogle the various agricultural and industrial exhibits, but it also attracted those wishing to see assorted daredevils put their lives on the line.

Sabo — the falling star — was a member of this endangered profession and part of Captain F.F. Frake’s Thrill Day Troupe that was packing crowds into the fairgrounds near the intersection of Roosevelt and Agency Street.

When the traveling troupe arrived in town, it had 13 members, and Frake insisted all the rooms at the Hotel Burlington that ended in the number 13 be rented to his crew. He paid all the troupe’s dinner bills by adding change to the receipt until it ended in 13 and he scheduled 13 acts for his show.

Now, one of those acts was reaching terminal velocity on his way to a face plant in the middle of the fair’s race track. It should not have been happening that way because Sabo was wearing a “batwing” suit that would allow him to do various aerobatics above the fair crowd.

However, at 2,000 feet, Sabo pulled the ripcord and the blossoming suit promptly wrapped itself into the batwings.

Captain Frake later would explain his first inkling something was amiss was when he noticed Sabo was not flapping his wings as he normally did. Instead, he appeared to be pulling at his chest. Actually, Sabo was deeply engaged in an attempt to deploy his reserve chute.

His first effort was unsuccessful. When he pulled on the ripcord, it failed to open the packed parachute. But Sabo persisted. He desperately tore the pack open and threw the silk upward, and at 500 feet, the parachute partially deployed. Sabo swung only once in the chute before he crashed into the ground and lay there as the mass of silk fell upon him.

The first to arrive on the scene found Sabo badly dazed but still clutching the ripcord. He was able to hand the cord to his employer while making pithy remarks about the individual who had packed the chute. Sabo then was hauled off to the hospital as the crowd clapped and cheered madly.

He was found to have suffered some leg injuries but was able to return later in the day for the balance of the Thrill Day Troupe’s performance — and what a performance it was.

Two other troupe members were to follow Sabo to the hospital. Next on the program was Jimmy Sweet, whose stunt was to drive an automobile through a blazing wall.

The trick had been performed dozens of times with no problem. This time, however, one of the pre-sawed boards flew up and blocked Jimmy’s vision and he crashed through the race track’s much sturdier fence.

At this point, one might expect the troupe to simply call it a day and slink back to their oddly numbered hotel rooms. But this was show business, and the show must go on. Next on the program was Jean DeLuca, “an attractive blond from Alabama” who was to drive her car past an exploding charge of “50 sticks of dynamite.”

The stunt required split-second timing. However, just as Jean’s car pulled abreast of the explosive charge, its engine faltered. The dynamite fuse sputtered away and the car coasted to a stop. Then there was a mighty roar that shook the town, and the lovely DeLuca disappeared into the explosive cloud.

As the smoke and dust cleared, there was Jean.

“She was choking and gasping from the fumes as she struggled from the car and staggered out of the heavy smoke clouds hanging over the ground where the dynamite had exploded. Fair personnel ran to her rescue, and Jean joined the parade of ambulances headed to the hospital.

By this time, Sabo had returned from medical treatment just in time for the act, where he drove a car into a headlong collision with one driven by the equally battered Jimmy Sweet. This went pretty much to plan except that the cars caught fire and blazed away until Burlington’s Fire Department could be summoned.

Finally, all 13 acts were over and the Frake daredevils made ready for their next show in Des Moines. But there must have been some trepidation, because Captain Frake and promised the press a 14th act would be added that would feature flying an airplane into a burning building.