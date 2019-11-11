Alcoholics Anonymous, local chapters are: Burlington; Meetings are at noon Monday through Saturday; at 10:30 a.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Meetings are at 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 3E. There is a meeting at 7 p.m. each Monday at The Rock House, 2700 Division St. Mount Pleasant, Meetings are 7 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays, and 5 p.m. Thursdays in the basement of St. Michael's Church, 207 E. Washington St. To learn more, call (319) 385-9213. West Burlington, Nonsmoking meetings at 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington.

Al-Anon Family Groups; families and friends of alcoholics, meets, Burlington: noon Tuesdays, Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave. Call Sue at (319) 759-9042; 7 p.m. Thursdays, New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St. Call Marilyn at (319) 753-1363. Mount Pleasant: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 202 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant. To learn more, call Dwayne at (319) 696-2082. West Point: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Alano Club, 207 Avenue E. Call Annie at (319) 371-5565. West Avenue Alateen for teenagers 12-19 affected by the drinking of a friend or family member, meets 7 p.m. Sundays at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave. To learn more, call Marsha at (319) 759-4911.

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Groups, meet at 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. Registration is not required, and attendance is free. To learn more, call (800) 272-3900.

Burlington Area Organ Transplant Support Group, meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Friday of each month except December at Great River Klein Center, 1307 S. Gear Ave., West Burlington. To learn more, call (319) 237-2378 or (319) 752-3499.

Delay the Disease, Parkinson's Disease exercise group meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the lower level of Great River Wellness Center. To learn more, call Elaine Baxter at (319) 754-4372.

Domestic Violence Support Group, meets evenings the first and third Monday of every month. Call (319) 520-0554 for the time and location.

Emotions Anonymous, meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the conference room at 2117 Northern Drive in Burlington, is open to people with emotional difficulties. To learn more, call Gail at (319) 754-1144.

Military Support Group, SOFT (Supporting Our Families and Troops) offers camaraderie, care packages and homecomings. To learn more, call Linda Long at (319) 752-4201.

MS Newbies multiple sclerosis support group for MS Warriors, friends, caretakers and family, meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of every month at Burlington Public Library. To learn more, visit MS Newbies on Facebook.

Nest of Des Moines County, free support group for pregnant women, meets on the third floor of 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 3C, Burlington. The Nest is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays. To learn more, call Karen Erickson at (319) 753-3150.

Salute to Parents of ASD, autism parents support group, meetings are 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Moose Lodge in Fort Madison. To learn more, call Bryan Sage at (319) 795-4717.

TOPS IA 1003, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Tuesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 623 N. Fifth St., Burlington. Weigh-in is 2 p.m. A meeting and program follows. To learn more, call Joanne at (319) 753-6863.

TOPS IA 0051, meets Mondays at First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., Burlington. Weigh-in is 5:30 p.m., followed by a meeting at 6 p.m.

TOPS IA 1234, meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at West Burlington Christian Church, 545 Melville Ave. For information, call Lenora at (319) 753-1573.

Yoga for Persons With Parkinson's Disease and Other Movement Disorders, meets 12:40 p.m. Mondays in the Chief’s Room, Great River Medical Center, West Burlington. To learn more, call Elaine Baxter at (319) 754-4372.