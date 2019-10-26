Dennis and Katie Krieger, 700 Boardwalk Drive, West Burlington, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Oct. 28.

They were married Oct. 28, 1979, at the Methodist Church in Mount Union.

They are the parents of Steven (Debbie) Krieger and Shelley (Monte) Dill of West Burlington, Mark Krieger and Brad Krieger of Burlington, Terry (Teresa) Krieger of Middletown, Sarah Barnes (Samuel Gramlich) of Seattle and Samuel Barnes (Kate Bell) of Ames. They also have 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.