Wheatfield country is back.

This Saturday at the Capitol Theater, a new-old show born in 2017 is resurrected with "The Wheatfield Jamboree: A Night of Classic Country Music."

Organizer Tim Smith is at the heart of the project.

"The individuals in the entire cast are authentic country musicians who don't mind that their roots are showing," Smith told The Hawk Eye. "There are no weekend rockers posing as chicken-pickers. These folks live and breathe this music. They are the real deal. And they are among the best the surrounding area has to offer."

The idea was born in 2017, when Tim Smith and Gary Richards debuted "Wheatfield Jamboree," a live radio hour of old-style country music on KDMG Big Country 103.1, with Tom Shadonix on fiddle and Duane “Nudie” Binder on drums.

Smith and Richards formed the duo Wheatfield Soul after Smith relocated from Nashville to Mount Pleasant, his hometown. As happens with most musical collaborations, the two moved on into separate roles.

"Tim brings a professional show to every performance," Capitol board member Jeff Poulter said. "His experience and time in Nashville allows him to bring stories and a musical history that he can share with the audience."

Smith's newest venture is Saturday's show at the Capitol, presented by KDMG again. This live show features the Cowtippers, Honkytonk Roadhouse and special guests Amarillo.

"I decided to throw a party, a good-natured riot, as they said about the Grand Ole Opry," Smith told The Hawk Eye. "I invited a few of my friends and they'll be there on Saturday night."

The Cowtippers are a six-piece classic country "supergroup" with members from the Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, Washington, and Mount Pleasant areas, complete with sweet pedal steel, country fiddle, and great harmonies.

"Steph is an absolutely amazing harmony singer,"Smith said. "All the members perform regularly with their own groups, so it is a rare treat when they get together."

The Cowtippers are Stephanie Lange, fiddle and vocals; David Chockley, pedal steel and vocals; Larry Selle, electric guitar; Rodney Smith, drums and vocals; Roger Adams, bass, piano and vocals; Tim Smith, acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals.

Yes, that Tim Smith.

"Honkytonk Roadhouse is a band of like-minded players at home with gritty roadhouse grooves as well as honky-tonk weepers concentrating on the 1955-1975 era," Smith said. "And then they get out the banjo."

These players are from Dubuque, North Liberty, and Iowa City: Doug Ducey, electric guitar and vocals; Mark Oberfell, pedal steel and banjo; Jim Viner on drums and Tim Smith again on bass and vocals.

Amarillo is a legendary group from Mount Pleasant formed about 35 years ago; they've performed all over southeast Iowa with quality chops and vocals. Smith said this is their first time in Burlington in several years.

Amarillo is Byron Perron on drums and vocals; Jase Septer, bass and vocals, Lenny Septer, guitar and vocals; Pat Wathen, guitar and vocals.

You can't have Tim Smith in every band.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., showtime is 7:30 on Saturday at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. 3rd St. in downtown Burlington. General admission tickets are $12 at seiatickets.com and the Capitol box office.