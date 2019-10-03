ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Don't hesitate to respond to another person who might be hostile. If you're hitting yet another issue with this person, you might decide to take a more authoritative approach. Make a call to an older friend. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH First, relate on an individual level to have minds meet. You could be upset if you don't achieve your goal. Understand your limits. You cannot force your ideas on another person. Give him or her space. Tonight: Follow the music.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Return calls in the morning when they're likely to have the most effect. You might find you need to rearrange your schedule in the p.m. This adjustment could revolve around a loved one or child. Tonight: Play the night away.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You have some errands you must complete. Schedule meetings for the p.m. A special get-together might be best scheduled toward the end of the day. Be more forthright about your long-term desires. Tonight: Go with a dear friend's or loved one's choices.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Tame a playfulness that could disrupt your plans. You could work until the wee hours trying to clear your desk and mind. You feel a sense of accomplishment as a result. Frustration could mount. Tonight: Touch base with a friend on the way home.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Getting going could be challenging, if nothing else. Once the afternoon appears, you seem to be recharged and ready to deal with whatever comes down the path. Your jovial attitude helps a friend who might be uptight. Tonight: Christen the weekend in style.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Reach out for a friend in the morning, especially if you need to discuss plans. By afternoon, you could flirt with the idea of taking some work home. You might be stunned at how much you'll accomplish. Tonight: Make it easy.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Do some banking or handle a financial matter early in the day. Once you get into your daily pattern, you could lose your sense of time. Curb a tendency to feel anger or resentment. Try to get to the bottom of a problem. Tonight: Speak your mind.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Use the morning for any important dealings that you have. Use caution when handling finances and making plans. With much activity happening around you, you easily could lose track of your funds. Tonight: Make the most of the moment.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Instead of getting stuck in an unrewarding pattern, pull back. Refuse to be angry at yourself for a misfire; you can change what's happening with ease. Make an effort. Tonight: Don't lose your temper.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Use the a.m. to the max; you'll probably succeed if you stay centered. Use the afternoon for research and reflection. You might not have an answer that feels right at this moment. Tonight: Keep plans hush-hush.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Others look to you to take the lead in an important matter. You might want to defer to someone else. Do so, if you feel it's OK. A meeting or get-together in the afternoon could be volatile. Tonight: Let off steam with a pal.