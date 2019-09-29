A stamp collection can be stored in any handy desk drawer while a shoebox in the back of the closet will do perfectly well for a gathering of postcards. However, if the collection consists of a crowd of farm tractors, corn shellers and outboard motors, then housing it becomes a good deal more problematic.

Louisa County’s Gary Spitznogle faced this issue when it came to finding a place for his sprawling collection of carefully restored farm tractors and related equipment. Fortunately however, Gary resides on a farm that has been in his family since 1840 and suitable unused barns and corners abound.

The retired Wapello School System transportation manager is busily filling up available storage space with his sprawling collection of vintage tractors that focuses on only a single equipment manufacturer — the iconic Oliver brand.

Spitznogle walks through his farm yard and dedicated storage building and rattles off an impressive history of the company that produced the iconic green machines that have captured his attention. He pats tires and eyes disassembled parts while rattling off the attributes of a model 1750 or the desirability of a 1550.

He pauses beside one particularly large tractor and ask if a visitor if he has ever head one of these run. He then climbs to the driver’s seat, turns the starter and a huge diesel throws a wall of thunderous sound over the surrounding country side, sending flocks of birds into the air.

“I don’t understand how anyone could sit behind one of these things all day and not go completely deaf,” he states.

When pressed on the size of his collection, Spitznogle responds; “I’m not really sure just how many Olivers I have any more. But there must be 50 or so scattered about the place. I also have a few forage harvesters and corn shellers back beneath those trees and probably an old White Company back hoe.”

Spitznogle does not simply collect these increasingly rare chunks of farm hardware but he also carefully restores each model he requires. He creates a gleaming, perfectly performing tractor just as it originally existed when it drove off the dealer’s lot.

There is a large well equipped machine shop alongside the farm lane and here the soft spoken mechanical wiz toils on the tractors that find their way to his collection. Their route to the Louisa County hills often begins when Spitznogle finds an especially desirable model on Internet postings.

“I’ve bought some of these Olivers in Montana and I’ve traveled all over the Midwest looking at them,” the 67-year old Spitznogle reported. “I remember one I found in California where the owner insisted he be paid in cash only. Not a check or money order – but cash only.

“Do you know how hard it is to move $7,000 cash to an individual in California? I think I ended up getting three people involved but I got it done. But why he insisted in cash I have no idea.”

Once Spitznogle finds a tractor he prizes and incorporates it into his collection, it has probably found a permanent home. He doesn’t believe in selling his finds but on occasional will swap one of his collection for an especially desirable Oliver he does not yet have.

“Once I let go of one of these tractors,” he said, “I’ll still try to keep track of it – either on the Internet or by word of mouth. Occasionally I am able to get that tractor back.”

One source of information on available Olivers comes from a dedicated glossy magazine dedicated to the tractors and those that collect them. The magazine also deals in the rich history of the product line that was long an integral part of the agricultural scene.

Oliver tractors can trace their lineage back to the Hart-Parr Engine Works out of Wisconsin that manufactured the first mass produced tractor engine and along the way, introduced the word “tractor” into the English language. In 1900, the company relocated to Charles City.

In 1929, the Hart-Parr Company merged with the Oliver Chilled Plow Works and adopted that company’s name. A “chilled plow” has an especially hardened plow blade to allow it to scour through heavy soil. Oliver became known as “Plow Maker for the World.”

The 20th Century did not go well for Oliver because in 1960 it was acquired by the White Motor Corp, known for its truck line. Financial difficulties followed and in 1976 the last Oliver, a model 2255, rolled off the Charles City production line.

“The Olivers were a popular line,” Spitznogle said, “but I think the problem was that White Company never developed a strong dealership network. They just had a bunch of small dinky dealers that couldn’t compete and they went under and the truck operation drained a lot of cash from Oliver.”

A tour of the Spitznogle farmstead includes a visit to a dedicated 50-foot by 120-foot pole barn building where the cream of Spitznogle collection is housed. Thirty-some gleaming green tractors line the walls while a selection of Oliver outboard motors hang from racks on the walls.

There is an Oliver toy tractor – property of Spitznogle’s grandson – and even a brass Hart-Parr washing machine with an agitator resembling two toilet plunders mounted on a pivoting beam.

Spitznogle estimates he spends between 30 and 40 hours a week in the building tending to his collection but for a true Oliver fanatic, this isn’t nearly enough.

