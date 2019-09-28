For Monday Sept. 30, 2019

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Opportunity hits. A loved one would like to start anew. He or she would like a new beginning to your relationship. Be generous of spirit and go with this offer. It might never appear again. Tonight: As you like it.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You might make a resolution involving your health, habits or daily life. Today you have the power of the planets behind you, giving you that extra push. What might appear to be a good risk if you go with the moment might not be if you look at the situation again in a few days. Tonight: Do not push yourself too hard.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH A loved one or potential sweetie could push hard to be noticed. A new beginning becomes possible. The other party is certainly serious, even if overly dramatic about his or her feelings. Why not go with the moment? Tonight: Need we spell it out?

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Curb a tendency to be overly possessive, especially about anything involving your domestic life. Opt for a spontaneous get-together. Be more open. Tonight: Let the party go on and on.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH You simply need to smile to draw someone in. You walk into a room, and everyone seems aware of your presence. A child or new friend delights you with his or her interest and caring. Tonight: Be more childlike.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You could surprise yourself with an unusually possessive streak. You might not understand where these feelings are coming from. Look at the object of these feelings to understand more. Tonight: Treat a friend to munchies.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH If ever the planets were rooting for you to make a change, it is today. The status quo is nice, but opting to take the first step toward a long-desired goal might be more appropriate. You will ultimately experience more happiness. Tonight: Just be you.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH You could be uncomfortable. Your feelings remain intense and suggest that a change might be needed. Take your time deciding which way to go. If need be, discuss your feelings with someone you can confide in, and get good feedback as well. Tonight: Vanish while you can.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH A friendship plays a significant role in your day, or at least in your mind. You cannot seem to release these thoughts. Bring together friends and loved ones for a potluck dinner. Tonight: Watch fun unfurl.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHH You tend to take charge naturally, and today is no exception. Whether you play the leader of the gang at a party or instrument a happening, you are in your element. Others look to you for that extra push to join in. Tonight: Plan on going to the wee hours.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Eye the long term when having a discussion with a friend, relative or loved one. You might not be ready to take off today, but planning a trip in the near future might be feasible. Sharing fantasy vacations or trips makes you smile. Tonight: Pretend you are somewhere else.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH One-on-one relating takes you down an interesting path. Remain sure of yourself when dealing with a very special loved one. Do not question what is going on between you; rather, live it! Tonight: Continue the dance.