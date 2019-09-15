There is nothing like growing up with 15 siblings to teach you how to get along with people and Donnellson’s Ann Abolt has learned that lesson well.

Abolt held onto that knack for amiability through childhood, college and a series of manufacturing management jobs and then took it with her to West Burlington’s Klein Center – Great River Medical Center where she is the administrator of the Klein Center Nursing Home.

The 1983 graduate of Marquette High School found her way to the care facility after a series of diverse jobs but she now cannot imagine a more rewarding profession.

Her easy-going manner, quick smile and attention for detail make her a natural for administrating a facility serving patrons living through a difficult portion of their lives and those undergoing demanding rehabilitation.

It is her genuine concern for those in her care that make Abolt a natural for heading up the 160 bed detached facility on the Great River Medical Center campus. And her dedication to the job are as much a part of her success as is her Bachelor’s degree from Mount Mercy University and years of experience in Human Relations Departments at area manufacturers.

Those qualifications are rooted in a unique Iowa farm childhood — a childhood now rarely found. On the family farm she navigated a tractor, fed livestock and, most importantly, learned how to live with the dynamic crowd of brothers and sisters that crowded the large frame house. Those experiences defined her formative years.

“Christmas when I was growing up was really a special time,” Abolt remembers. “Everyone came home and the house was filled. A big family can sometimes be a problem,” she continued, “but one advantage was that we had enough family members to form our own basketball and baseball teams. Then the farm down the road had ten kids so there were great get-togethers and so much fun.”

When the time arrived for Abolt to venture out into the world, she opted to attend nearby Western Illinois University and there her career goal of serving in a human resources function was formed. She later transferred to Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, where she earned her degree.

Abolt began her career at the Dial Corporation plant, south of Fort Madison. “I finally left Dial after ten years when it became obvious I had no promotion path going forward,” she explained. “But it was a good experience and I learned a lot.”

It was not an all-career path that Abolt was on for she had married Doug, a building contractor, and they have four children, Catallan, Kelsey, Courtney and Quinn.

The working mom moved on to Metro Mail in Mount Pleasant where she worked in floor operations. However the desire to move into Human Relations remained. She later left manufacturing to become the administrator at a number of long term health care units in the area.

“A recruiter found me at Keosauqua in 2009 and looking back, those positions at the nursing homes were like stepping stones leading me to Klein,” she said. “The health care field proved to be where I should be because those ladies and gentlemen in the homes just won my heart and I wanted to make those days of the lives their best.”

The step up to administrating a long term, skilled care and rehab unit with 250 employees proved to be challenging. However Abolt’s belief she was truly making a difference in her client’s lives carried her forward.

“There were times,” she remembered when I left at the end of a work day for that drive back to Donnellson that I was glad to put on my ‘mom hat’ and leave the job behind me. But now my kids are grown and out of the house so I don’t have that safety valve.”

There were times, however, the job followed her home. Such as the late night she was awakened by a phone call urgently requesting she return quickly to Klein. “That was the night the fire sprinklers went off in the Alzheimer’s unit and we had to move all the patients out and find them somewhere else to spend the night. That night I really do remember.”

Abolt is hard pressed to name a hobby that she and Doug pursue outside of work hours. However does confess they have a project she calls “our baby.”

The Abolts own the now defunct 210,000 square foot Sheaffer Pen manufacturing plant that dominates Fort Madison’s eastern riverfront that they hope to reconfigure to a still unidentified new purpose.

“Doug came home about 12 hears ago," Abolt said, “And told me the Sheaffer plant in Fort Madison was for sale real cheap and we should jump in and buy it. I said ‘no-no’ but we went ahead and now we own the money pit.

“We’ve had a lot of idea of what we can do with it. Perhaps convert it into apartments or a warehouse. It is really a great building and they spared no expense when they built it. But for now it is our baby but one day we will come up with something.”

Ann used to dealing with problems and she is confident she and Doug will one day be able to turn their baby loose.

