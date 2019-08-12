MOUNT PLEASANT — Fresh herbs can make summer foods taste better, allow cooks to use less salt and sugar, and in some cases, they can reduce inflammation and the risk of chronic disease.

With that in mind, this month's Milestones Area Agency on Aging’s Fresh Conversations free program at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Fellowship Cup in Mount Pleasant will focus on incorporating herbs into daily cooking.

Elise Klopfenstein from Henry County Health Center will lead the discussion.

Besides the usual support and sharing, each Fresh Conversations program incorporates exercise into the routine.

This month’s strengthening exercise is the wall push-up. Participants will be able to try the modified push-up that offers all the upper-arm benefits without having to get down on the floor.

To learn more, call Henry County Health Center’s Public Information Department at (319) 385-6124.

FMCH physician to discuss hormone, weight connection

FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital will host the next session in their free, monthly community health education series on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Debra Ravasia, obstetrician and gynecologist at FMCH, will lead the program, “Weight and Hormones,” at 5:30 p.m. in the FMCH Business Center Conference Rooms.

Discussion will focus on, “How do my hormones affect my weight, and how does my weight affect my hormones?”

“Hormones control metabolism and therefore are intricately connected to the amount of fat you gain or lose,” says a press release issued by FMCH announcing the program.

This educational session is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information call, (319) 376-2244.

Foundation to raise funds with book fair

MOUNT PLEASANT — Henry County Health Center Foundation will sponsor a book and gift fair from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the Health Education Center at HCHC. Directions will be well marked.

Premium quality, bestselling, hardcover books will be available for less than regular retail price. Included in the sale will be award winning children's books, New York Times best sellers, educational and reference books, children and adult general interest books, popular cookbooks, and gift books for every occasion, such as graduation, birthdays, weddings, holidays.

Speakers, small appliances and electronics also will be for sale.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to support programs of the HCHC Foundation.

The book fair is open to the general public. Cash, checks, debit and credit cards will be accepted.

Kidney health topic of Aug. 29 program

WEST BURLINGTON — Participants of the next Healthy U class at Great River Medical Center will learn abut kidney health and problems.

The program for women and men will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in the Blackhawk Room at Wellness Plaza, 1401 W. Agency Road, West Burlington.

Susan Brown, nurse practitioner, Nephrology-Great River Medical Center, will present the program.

The kidneys are like a city’s water treatment plant. They remove waste and allow good things to be added to make the body work properly, like controlling blood pressure.

But most people don’t think about this pair of powerful organs until something is wrong.

Light snacks will be available. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Visit GreatRiverHealth.org/events or call (319) 768-3300.