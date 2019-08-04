ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH You finally get answers, but not because you pushed for them. Rather, you hang back and encourage a partner to chat away. Do not make a big deal out of what you hear. Just smile. Tonight: Go with a loved one's suggestion.

This Week: Even if you are docile and deferential, others seem to be in your face, demanding this or that. This behavior will pass, probably by Thursday.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH You could question your plans. On one level, you might want to clear out a project or get a better sense of what you want to do. Make it OK to change your plans. You cannot avoid an important talk either way. Tonight: Get as much R and R as possible.

This Week: You might feel unusually pressured. Work through your stress level by Wednesday. Someone could become even more demanding.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Your very nature encourages you to lighten up and make the most of a fun invitation or suggestion. In some way, you are unstoppable in your pursuit of enjoying others and the moment. Tonight: As you like.

This Week: Your playfulness seems to be tested Monday and Tuesday. How playful can you be around a group of grumps? Instead, dig into work.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You have a very caring attitude that comes through to others. You might not have the right words, but you communicate your feelings well. Touch base with a family member whom you do not see often. Tonight: Make a favorite meal.

This Week: If you can extend your weekend, do. You will feel much better if you can call this a short workweek. Your spunk returns after Wednesday.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Make calls in the a.m. and catch up on others' news. You might adjust plans because of what you hear. Do not hesitate to share some very good news that might surround someone who is younger than you. Tonight: Catching up with friends' news.

This Week: Others find you unusually expressive — even for you. Nevertheless, you might be holding back some information until you feel more confident.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You might be overly concerned about your finances and how to maintain your budget. You might be eyeing an investment or a purchase. Double-check your information and do the research. Tonight: Make a favorite dessert.

This Week: You deal with finances in an easy yet precise manner that is unique to you. Try to remember that this week when chaos erupts with others' financial dealings, possibly impacting you.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH You are personality-plus and cannot get enough of others. You have been somewhat reclusive of late. Suddenly, you want to go out and meet a friend or two for brunch or a movie. Keep it light. Tonight: Enjoy a lengthy dinner with friends.

This Week: Your feelings come to the surface. Tension evolves around real estate and/or your domestic life. Try to work it through after Tuesday.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHH Take your time making plans. Be honest with yourself. If you do not want to visit with others and would rather spend the day alone, do so. Remember, this is your Sunday too. Get into a favorite game. Tonight: Do not push under any circumstances.

This Week: You could feel out of sorts dealing with a family member or friend. Midweek you notice you can work through any problem that ensues.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH You might be touched by a friend and his or her choices. You have a way of letting others know how much you care about them or appreciate their efforts. A conversation over a meal could be more important than you think. Tonight: Accept an invitation out.

This Week: You could be surprised at how provocative a meeting or friend might be. What you witness encourages you to say less for the remainder of the week.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You might hear a lecture or have a discussion that forces you to rethink a decision. You might do best opening up this topic for conversation in your immediate circle. You will hear a variety of perspectives. Tonight: Out for dinner with family and friends.

This Week: You might see how an important business matter should evolve. What goes down could surprise you.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH You have the ability to look at the big picture. Refuse to get caught up in details someone might present. What you get is the implications and the possibilities. Touch base with someone who lives at a distance. Tonight: Get into the moment.

This Week: You seem more and more to be able to identify with another person or persons. This skill needs to come to the forefront this week.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Pace yourself and get as much of a project completed as you can. A partner, loved one or dear friend could pitch in—if asked to make this "chore" more interesting. You might surprise yourself by what a good time you have. Tonight: As you like it.

This Week: An interaction could be a source of your drifting mentally. Others might become frustrated. Try to anchor in, if possible.