I think I have written many times that I love summer. I take in the Farmers’ Market, I love the longer days, and I absolutely love all the physical activities that we can do outside this time of year.

With this past week celebrating the 4th of July, I’ve been reminiscing about lots of childhood memories from that day and summers gone by. I spent countless hours climbing trees, hitting the local pool, riding my bike all over town, playing baseball or kickball in the empty lot across the street, and playing nightly neighborhood games of “Kick the Can” and “Spot Tag.”

My siblings and I were always doing something physical. We’d get our chores done, come in for lunch and dinner, and soak up all the outside fun we could. I guess life was different back then.

I might be dating myself but it was a much slower time. My brothers played Little League one or maybe only two nights a week for 6 weeks but I didn’t — no girls sports or club teams back then. We got three stations on our TV that shut down from midnight to 6:00 a.m. and definitely no technology to take up several hours of our day.

Is it a surprise that there is a childhood obesity crisis? According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of obese children and adolescents has tripled since “back in my day.” Read these alarming stats from the stateofobesity.org website from 2017: 6-11 year olds were 18.4 percent obese compared to only 4 percent in 1974 and 20.6 percent for 12-19 year olds compared to 6.1 percent in the same years.

On the CDC website, some reasons for the increase are genetics, metabolism, physical and eating activity behaviors, and community and neighborhood design and safety. Some of these factors cannot be controlled but others can.

Of course, the one that I’m going to touch on is the physical behavior. This is one thing that we can encourage our children and grandchildren to do before it is too late for them.

You might remember last month I wrote about the “Physical Guidelines for Americans.” In those guidelines, there are specific recommendations for youth ages six to seventeen. Youth should aim for 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per day. Most of the activity should be aerobic — something that makes their hearts beat faster, but it is also very beneficial to do something at least three days a week that builds their muscles, makes their bones strong, and improves their coordination. Jumping rope, climbing on playground equipment, and learning basic sports skills — throwing a baseball, dribbling a basketball, or kicking a soccer ball — are all good ideas.

Organized sports are more popular in the present day, but they might not be enough for kids to get the recommended amount of exercise. Encourage time at home for “free play.” Keep a wide variety of sports equipment (you don’t have to spend much) such as balls, jump ropes, hula hoops, and water sprinklers around the house. If your child doesn’t care for the team sports, look into programs for karate, dance, or tennis.

Not only is exercise healthy for youth but it also teaches them how to set goals, boost their self-esteem, learn good sportsmanship, manage their time, and be a team player. Learning to be active early in life will hopefully stay with kids as they grow older and possibly decrease their chances of serious illnesses and conditions and weight problems through their lifetime.

The one thing I stress for parents and grandparents is to be a GOOD role model for your young. By exercising on a daily basis yourself, they will see the importance and benefits that it is to your health and well-being. Be active as a family.

So, you might not be able to rally the troops to play a friendly game of “Kick the Can,” but I bet you can get your kids or grandchildren to take a walk or bike ride with you or play a game of catch. Encourage them to get out and play. Keep it fun so they will go back for more.

