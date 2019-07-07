Burlington Kiwanis Club, meets noon Thursdays at Comfort Suites. To learn more, visit www.burlingtonkiwanis.com.

Burlington Model Airplane Club, meets 2 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at Polson Field at Big Hollow Park. To learn more, visit www.tiny.cc/bmac.

Burlington Noon Lions, meets noon Tuesdays at Comfort Suites, U.S. 61.

Burlington Rotary Club, meets noon Mondays at Comfort Suites, U.S. 61.

Burlington Toastmasters, meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday every two weeks at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., Meeting Room B, open to anyone interested in overcoming the fear of public speaking. To learn more, call (319) 572-2174.

Hamilton-Walters Marine Corps League, meets 7 p.m. every second Monday at Memorial Auditorium’s Legion room. To learn more, call Larry Shacklett at (319) 850-0473.

Hawkeye Wood Carvers, meets 6 to 8 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. To learn more, call (319) 752-0420.

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Southeast Iowa Chapter meets 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month. For the location, call (319) 372-8994.

National Federation of the Blind of Iowa, Southeastern Chapter meets noon the second Saturday of each month at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 303 W. Mount Pleasant St., West Burlington. To learn more, visit www.nfb.org, or call Richard Webb at (319) 850-7222.

Optimist Club of Burlington/West Burlington, meets noon Thursdays at Happy Joe's, 1011 Lawrence Drive. To learn more, call (319) 759-5797.

Shutterbug Camera Club, meets 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. To learn more, call Shirley White at (319) 758-7967 or (319) 457-2536.

Tri-State Chess Club, meets 6 p.m. Mondays except holidays at Hy-Vee’s deli in Keokuk. To learn more, call Arnie Gatton at (319) 795-4134.

West Burlington Lions Club, meets 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at The Broadway, 113 Broadway St., West Burlington. To learn more, call Jeff Erickson at (319) 572-3597.