Today

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by Holy Family Catholic Parish. Anyone can eat free.

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St. Anyone can eat free.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host Stranger Things Party at 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert is 7 p.m. in Central Park. Admission is free.

Mount Pleasant Public Library, 307 E. Monroe St., will host Eat Fresh in Southeast Iowa at 11 a.m. Family Movie Night is 5:30 p.m.

Friday

5&V Outdoor Movie is at dusk at Fifth and Valley streets. Events open at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John UCC, 501 10th St., Fort Madison, served by Denmark Congregational UCC. Anyone can eat free.

Marilyn Hart Children’s Theatre presents Junie B. Jones the Musical at 7 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, 26 N. Sixth St., Keokuk.

Party on the Patio is 5 to 7 p.m. at Baxter Sports Complex in Fort Madison with free live music by Power-Cords and food and drink specials. All proceeds go to community beautification efforts.

SunnyBrook at Mount Pleasant will host Blank Park Zoo at 2:30 p.m. The public is invited.

Saturday

Augusta School and Community Reunion annual potluck is noon at the Augusta Community Center. Bring a dish to share and table service.

Bonaparte Independence Day Celebration is 1 to 11 p.m. in downtown Bonaparte, with a parade, cook-off, children’s games, barbecue and fireworks.

Marilyn Hart Children’s Theatre presents Junie B. Jones the Musical at 2 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, 26 N. Sixth St., Keokuk.

Petite Players presents Journey of the Noble Gnarble at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, 26 N. Sixth St., Keokuk.

Yarmouth Community Fun Fest starts at 11 a.m. and includes children’s activities, tractor pull, parade, Bluegrass music, fireworks and other activities. All events are free. For information, call (319) 850-1209.

West Point Fireworks Celebration starts at 5 p.m. in South Park. The fireworks show will be at dusk. There will be live music by Kaleb Booten, children’s activities and more. Parking is $2, with all proceeds going to help support Special Olympics.

Sunday

Burlington Municipal Band Concert is 7:30 p.m. at the Crapo Park Band Shell, 2600 S. Madison Ave. To learn more, visit muniband.org.

Keokuk Independence Day Celebrations are today through July 4 at Rand Park, closing with a fireworks display July 4 at dusk. For a schedule, visit www.keokukevents.org.

Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., Ice Cream Social starts at 1 p.m. There will be entertainment and games. Admission is free. All proceeds from ice cream and desserts sales will benefit Friends of the Muscatine Art Center.

Petite Players presents Journey of the Noble Gnarble at 2 p.m. at the Grand Theatre, 26 N. Sixth St., Keokuk.

Today

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host bingo with early bird games at 6:30 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Friday

Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Wapello will be celebrating more than 50 years of business with a three-day golf special featuring free green fees (18 holes) with cart rental June 28, 29 and 30. Golfers must call ahead for tee times. To learn more, call (319) 868-7747.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host DJ Dan Shipman from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. No food will be served. Everyone is welcome.

Saturday

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host Silverstreak playing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. There will be no cover charge. No food will be served. Everyone is welcome.

Ned Francis will be playing at the Steamboat Senior Center, 501 Jefferson St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is $5. Refreshments are free.

Pies, Tomatoes, Lettuce and More will be for sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday at Dollar General on Agency Street.

Sunday

Kingston United Methodist Church, 5513 205th St., Mediapolis, annual Homemade Ice Cream Social is 5 to 7 p.m., also serving maid rites, baked beans, potato salad and pie. Cost is a freewill donation. Hiway 99 band will play 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Wever Oddfellows Ice Cream Social serving Homemade Ice Cream, pies and cakes, maid rites, hot dogs, ham salad and drinks is 3 to 6 p.m. in the air conditioned hall in Wever just behind the post office.