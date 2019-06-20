Pride in the Park Saturday at Crapo Park



Pride in the Park returns for the second year from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Crapo Park in Burlington.

The family friendly event offers something for everyone.

A Pride Parade around the park showing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ Pride national movement is the highlight of the day.

Events for children including face painting, rock painting, air brushing tattoos and a bounce house. There also will be a silent auction along with free food and beverages for lunch. Teenagers will be putting on a drag show in the afternoon.

The idea behind Burlington Pride is that “We are a community united by a common culture and collective strength that celebrates pride, diversity, and individuality.” The organization welcomes all people.

The event is sponsored by Burlington Pride a non profit organization.

June 2019 is the 50th anniversary of the Pride movement in America.

Geode Challenge is Saturday



A series of trail runs in the Geode Challenge Trail Race is Saturday in beautiful Geode State Park near Danville.

The Geode Challenge consists of a 5k trail run, a 7.5 mile lake loop run and a 7.5 mile lake loop ruck run. The 7.5 mile run will be a full loop around the lake trail. The 7.5 miile ruck run will follow the lake loop trail as well, with a 35 lb. ruck weight. Ruck runners can pack non-perishable food items that will be donated to local charities. There will be awards for the top 3 competitors in male and female categories for all three events.

All registrants will receive an event t-shirt and a finishers medal, as well as a goody bag. Anyone registering after June 9th can pick up their t-shirt at a time and location to be determined on the day of the event or mailed for a fee of $3. Bananas, granola bars and water will be provided to all runners and their guests as well as manned water stations along the course.

Registration for the races is from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. and races begins at 8 a.m. Tickets are $35. Parking for the event, the running races and all other activities will be held at the beach shelter area, and the races will begin and end in front of the beach area. The races will be run rain or shine.

A Family Fun Day that will be held after the races and will include a virtual reality ride, Hawaiian Shave Ice, live chainsaw carving, children's activities, demonstrations, face painting, geode cracking, crafts, an auction and food. Hosted by the Friends of Geode, the event will serve as a fundraiser for the Concession Renovation Project.

Youth triathlon is Sunday



Whether you are doing your first triathlon or you compete several times a year, there is something for all participants at the Burlington Youth Triathlon to be held on Sunday at the Dankwardt Park Pool.

The event is open to youth 7 to 14 years old. The kids will be swimming, biking, and running either individually or as part of a team.

Have you registered your child for the 2019 Burlington Youth Triathlon? It is such a great time.

You can register now for the race online at http://getmeregistered.com/BurlingtonYouthTri.

You can download a paper entry at https://www.greatriverhealthsystem.org/documents/Team-BEAST/2019-Burlington-Youth-Triathlon-Entry-Form[2].pdf

Paper registrations also are available at Running Wild and the Burlington YMCA.

Burlington Municipal Band concert is Sunday



The Burlington Municipal Band will present its fourth concert of the summer season at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the band shell in Crapo Park.

This week's conductor will be Jacob Yochum. His selections will include some rarely-heard Sousa and Karl King marches, music from Disney’s Mary Poppins, and an arrangement of popular tunes from World War II.

Some bench seating is provided, or bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The concerts are free. For more information, visit muniband.org