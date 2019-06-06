If you haven't seen Ana Popovic jamming her Strat on stage, you are not dead yet.

Popovic will kill you.

If you're a blues guitarist and you've seen Popovic on stage, you likely died of a heart attack.

Popovic is on the road promoting her new album "Like It On Top" and Southeast Iowa is gosh-darned lucky David Hazell booked her into The Washington this Friday.

"She is one of the guitar goddesses of today," Hazell told The Hawk Eye. "This is a seminal show for us."

Popovic is emblematic of today's social theme of women triumphing in the Gender Wars, and with good reason: Popovic can out-play, out-shine and out-lick the best bluesboys on the circuit today.

Rock hero Bruce Springsteen called Popovic “one helluva a guitar-player." She's been nominated for six Blues Music awards and appeared on the covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazines. Her albums were USA Today Picks-Of-The-Week and have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition. She and her six-piece band tour nonstop, opening for the likes of blues boys B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck and Joe Bonamassa.

“I hope that my music inspires others to motivate ladies all over the world to be successful, energetic, empowered women on a mission, and to motivate men to give them that chance,” Popovic has said.

We've seen her live and up close and Popovic is so far beyond the pale drudge of testosteronic boy-blues twangers and yodelers that we no longer know what to say except this:

Go see Ana Popovic.

"Ana has been our radar for many years," Hazell said. "We're excited that the stars aligned and she is coming to Burlington.

Popovic's Burlington appearance is a part of her current USA-Europe tour.

Tickets for Ana Popovic are $20 in advance, available at Weird Harold's and Tikly.com or $25 at the door, 306 Washington Street in Burlington. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., showtime is 8. Call (319) 758-9553 for more information.