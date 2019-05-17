All Saints Catholic Church, 310 S. Ninth St., Keokuk, will host a farewell reception for the Rev. Robert Lathrop after 10 a.m. Mass June 2 at St. Vincent School.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2515 Madison Ave., will have Sunday’s message titled, “God’s Definition of Success.”

Burlington Baptist Church, 1225 Hagemann Ave., will hear the sermon on “Philippians 4:4-9,” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday, and the message, “Ruth 2:1-23” at the 6 p.m. service Sunday.

Calvary Baptist Church, 2710 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Simeon Counterman preach using text from the gospel of Luke in the morning service Sunday and the Rev. Andy Counterman will speak in the 5 p.m. service.

Community of Christ Church, 901 S. 12th St., will hear Dale Warner speak on, “All-Encompassing Love,” referencing John 13:31-35 at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Burlington and West Burlington, will have an anointing Mass at 9 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Church followed by sweet breads, cookies, coffee and orange juice.

Faith Christian Outreach Church, 1302 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, will hear the Rev. Monte Knudsen deliver the message at the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3109 Sunnyside Ave., will hear the Rev. Ryan Cosgrove’s sermon, “Powerful Powerlessness,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday and the 5:30 p.m. service Saturday.

First Christian Church, 1221 Park Ave., will hear the Rev. David Yonker’s sermon, “Samson and Mr. Incredible,” in his Super Heroes Series at the 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday. The scripture is Judges 16:15-22.

First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave., will host missionaries Dan and Melody Anderson at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday, and those who went to Trinidad on a Work and Witness trip in April also will speak.

First Congregational Church, 313 N. Fourth St., will hear the Rev. Jim Francisco’s sermon, “Furthering Your Faith,” as he finishes up his mini-series on the Book of Titus at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday.

First Presbyterian Church, 321 N. Fifth St., will hear the Rev. Debra Kinney’s sermon, “Feed and Follow,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday, with Psalm 30 and John 21:1-19, followed by ordination and installation of newly elected deacons, elders and trustees. Organ music for the Easter season by Randy Lee Webster is 3 p.m. followed by an English tea.

First United Church of Christ, 611 Columbia St., will hear the Rev. JudyAnn Morse’s sermon, “Jesus Sought Them Out,” using John 20:13-23 at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

Fort Madison United Methodist Church, 510 Ninth St., will hear the Rev. Lane Van’s message, “Love Is Strange,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday.

Foursquare Gospel Church, 200 Curran St., will hear the Rev. Sam Fratt speak on “Growth Through Serving,” referencing Nehemiah 11 in the 10 a.m. service Sunday. This is Missions Sunday.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St., will hear the Rev. David Bracht-Wagner preach a message at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, with readings from Revelation 21:1-6 and John 13:31-35.

Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fort Madison, will host the youth group’s freewill donation car wash from 9 a.m. to noon before and after the 10:30 a.m. Mass Sunday at SS. Mary and Joseph Church, raising funds to attend NCYC.

Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center meets from 6 to 7 p.m. each second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. Joe Gauthier leads guided meditation classes and teachings in the New Kadampa tradition.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 2411 West Ave., will hear the Rev. Susanne Smith's sermon, “Rome for Everyone Here,” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday.

New Hope Community Church, 2900 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Craig Holmes' sermon, “Abraham; An Incredible Journey,” in his series, “God’s Incredibles,” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday.

Oak Street Baptist Church, 1303 Oak St., will have a guest speaker at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. The Rev. Darryl Erickson will give the message, “Missing Fruit?” Coffee fellowship is 8:30 a.m. before the service.

Parkside First Baptist Church, 300 Potter Drive, will hear the Rev. Simon McBride speak on “Something a Peeling,” at the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday.

Quaker Worship Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Burlington Art Center, 301 Jefferson St., with Quaker Prayer for Worship, “May everyone speak as the spirit gives them utterance,” from George Fox, 1657.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant, will collect items for the 13 seminarians of the diocese until May 26. Parish picnic is after 10 a.m. Mass June 2 in Manning Hall. Bring salads and desserts.

St. Luke United Church of Christ, 1403 South St., will hear Peggy Stott’s message, “A Dream Come True,” at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday. Her scriptures are Acts 11:1-18 and Revelation 21:1-6. Offerings for the Church World Service Blanket Fund will be taken.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, Donnellson, will host a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 31 at the Pilot Grove Savings Bank Community Room, 506 N. Main St., Donnellson.

Spring Grove United Methodist Church, 4502 Summer St., will hear the Rev. Jan Garza’s message, “Love One Another,” at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. The readings will include Acts 11:1-18 and John 13:31-35.

Sunnyside Baptist Church, 3415 Sunnyside Ave., will hear guest minister Jay Clover give the message, “Unconditional Acceptance,” at the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday. Scripture is Matthew 11:1-30. The monthly fellowship meal will be served.

Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 N. Sixth St., will look at the intersection between poetry and Unitarian Universalist values with poet, teacher and songwriter Gene Keller at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday.

West Hill United Methodist Church, 540 Leebrick St., will hear the Rev. David Bracht-Wagner preach a message at the 9 a.m. service Sunday, with readings from Revelation 21:1-6 and John 13:31-35.

Zion United Church of Christ, 412 N. Fifth St., will have Youth Sunday with the 10 a.m. service Sunday being led by the church youth, followed by coffee hour.