ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH You apparently don't know how to just hang in there and let the chips fall where they may. Emotions are intense and seem to change quickly. Don't push too hard to have your way. Watch; observe what happens. Tonight: You feel that you must pitch in and take charge.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH Your creativity flourishes. Add many suggestions; you'll keep experiencing a resurgence of ideas. A friend inspires you to take a leap of faith and get past a problem. You might still have mixed feelings as you watch this person take a risk and encounter a hassle. Tonight: Love the one you're with.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Speak your mind. Don't be surprised if you need to reiterate your message in several different ways. You'll get through. Confusion surrounds a work-related matter or an issue that involves a parent. You need to keep clarifying until you and others speak on the same wavelength. Tonight: Up to the wee hours.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Emotions often dominate your decisions and interactions. Today is no different. You hear news that might be very exciting, but part of the information is left out. Ask all the questions that you need to; think about the responses carefully. Tonight: A partner or loved one makes a readjustment.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH Get off your position on a work- or health-related matter. You might feel that you're right; you might even be right. However, being as stubborn and inflexible as you are won't be helpful. Open up to goodwill and suggestions. Tonight: It's your treat.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Reach out for another person who you care a lot about. Understand what's motivated you to that extent. You could want to change gears but cannot until you complete a conversation. Someone demonstrates his or her caring. Tonight: Whatever makes you happy.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Take your time when handling an important matter. Your ability to get past a problem could ignite some confusion and possibly jealousy. You know what you want and why. Be more forthright and direct in the manner that you handle this problem. Tonight: Take a personal night.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Take charge of a problem; don't worry or think back to other alternatives. You are where you are. Confusion could surround a creative endeavor and draw an odd set of issues. Tonight: As you like it.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH You feel that using a must-do occasion to convey an important message is important. Right now, clarity won't be easy to achieve; you'll want to approach the situation differently. Tonight: Count on being up to the wee hours.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Detach from a volatile situation. You might feel that you're right; you might even be right. However, understanding where others are coming from is important. With that comprehension, making peace will be easy. Tonight: Time for some mind candy.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH One-on-one relating could take you down a difficult path. Make sure that this route is the one you want. You'll ultimately gain, and you might learn a lot. Be open to different lifestyles and thinking. Tonight: Don't assume that your way of doing things is the only way.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH Others seek you out; they feel that you might have the correct answer. What you do and when you do it could be more significant than you think they are. One person in your life who can be, and frequently is, very fussy shares some important information. Tonight: Go with the status quo.