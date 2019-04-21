Milestones Area Agency on Aging offers meals to seniors aged 60 and over on a contribution basis, regardless of income. Meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays at Autumn Heights, 2830 Winegard Drive, Burlington. Reservations are required. Meals may be delivered to the home bound. Call (319) 752-5433 or (855) 410-6222 for information about other meal locations. Menus may change or vary between meal locations.

Monday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, cream style corn, apricot halves.

Tuesday: Cook’s choice with dessert.

Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, spinach, vinegar, peach raisin sauce.

Thursday: Meatloaf, baked potato, sour cream, broccoli cuts, banana.

Friday: Cook’s choice with dessert.