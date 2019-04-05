ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH Greet a new beginning with a big smile. How you handle others' reactions might be important. You want loved ones and friends on your side. Push comes to shove far more easily than you thought possible. Everyone thinks they have a better idea. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Regardless of whether you're willing to share your concerns, you have a lot on your mind. Take some much-needed personal time. Indulge in a walk, enjoy yourself and relax. You could be surprised by how fast you find the right answers. Tonight: Make it an early night.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH You could be busier than you thought was possible. Despite another person's challenge, you remain upbeat. You could feel as though you cannot take a break from others' demands. No one really likes to say "no," but you might need to practice saying it more often. Tonight: With friends.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You might not know which way to go in a management or professional situation. You could want to take a break from the hectic pace, yet understand that you need to be part of what's happening. You surprise yourself with a decision. Tonight: Out and about.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Your instinct could be to break a pattern or be more adventurous. How you manifest this desire could vary from person to person. Some of you might sign up for an exotic trip that you've dreamed about. Others might go for a class. You could decide to tap into a friend who's quite different. Tonight: Try a new TGIF spot.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHHH You could be tired of handling the same problem in different ways; however, the issue somehow pops up again. You might need to do some work on what's driving you in that direction. Remain positive and more upbeat. Tonight: Say "yes" to an opportunity.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH Today, one-on-one relating could be close to impossible to achieve. You might want to focus on one person yet have to deal with a slew of admirers. Your popularity might start interfering with this goal and others. Do you really want to change the situation? Tonight: Be more visible.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH When you head in a special direction, a new beginning becomes more than possible. Consider a change in your daily schedule, or get more involved in a certain situation. You want a change and are willing to go for it. Tonight: Work out at the gym.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Give an emotional situation another shot. You might not have decided which approach would be best. Use your creativity to come up with an appropriate response. Don't get your finances into this matter. Tonight: How can anyone say "no" to you?

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH Reach out for someone you value. You know how important this person might be to your well-being. You might be eyeing a new beginning with this person or around your home. Recognize that this bonding needs to be the result of mutual desire. Tonight: At home.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Choose your words with care; refuse to be bullied by anyone. Stand up for yourself. Avoid a powerplay, or you'll become enmeshed in the eminent control game. Focus on what you want; bypass this person. Tonight: Hang out at a favorite spot.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You're full of fun and caring. You could make an important decision around your finances. At the same time, you'll trigger a new beginning. Talk to someone who's far more knowledgeable than you are about finances. Tonight: Step up to the plate.