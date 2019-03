John and Celia Anderson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary April 5. They will celebrate with their family at Hotel Nauvoo.

John Richard Anderson and Celia Watkins were married April 5, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Winfield.

They have four daughters, Tracy (Jeff) West, Shelly (Rick) Rustad, Christy (Chris) Kelly and Kim (Nick) Dominguez. They also have 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 1115 Rhein St., Burlington, Iowa 52601.