Sunday

Mar 24, 2019 at 1:01 AM


Burlington elementary

Monday: Grilled chicken in bun, green beans, garden salad, whole red apple.

Tuesday: Chili crispito, black beans, salsa, garden salad, applesauce cup.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, tri-tater, garden salad, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, garden salad, diced pears.

Friday: Cheese pizza, baby carrots, garden salad, strawberries.

Danville

Monday: Cheese omelet, orange juice, muffin, fruit and veggie bar.

Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, bread and margarine, fruit and veggie bar.

Wednesday: French bread pizza, lettuce salad and ranch dressing, fruit and veggie bar.

Thursday: Fried chicken leg, steamed carrots, dinner roll and margarine, fruit and veggie bar.

Friday: Barbecue pulled pork on bun, cole slaw, baked beans, fruit and veggie bar.

Fort Madison

Monday: Drumstick, baked beans, apple, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Meatball sub, corn, pears.

Wednesday: Teriyaki beef dippers, California blend veggies, strawberries, multigrain bread stick.

Thursday: No school.

Friday: No school.

Holy Trinity

Monday: Tenderloin, cheese slice, lettuce salad, peaches.

Tuesday: Grilled chicken, sandwich, french fries, apricots.

Wednesday: Loaded nachos, lettuce, cheese, black beans, pears.

Thursday: Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, baked beans, applesauce, sandwich.

Friday: Pancakes, egg patty and cheese, hash browns, apricots.

Mount Pleasant

Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, tri-potato, 100-percent juice.

Tuesday: Barbecue pork rib on whole grain bun, sweet potato fries, grapes, oatmeal cookie.

Wednesday: Tostada, refried beans, salad and ranch dressing, peaches.

Thursday: Teriyaki chicken, rice, winter blend veggies, apple slice.

Friday: No school.

New London

Monday: Egg rolls, chicken nuggets, rice, fruit and veggie bar, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, green beans, fruit and veggie bar.

Wednesday: Chicken patty on bun, smiles, side kick, animal crackers.

Thursday: French toast, sausage, cereal, juice, syrup, fruit and veggie bar.

Friday: Cook’s choice with dessert.

Notre Dame

Monday: Mini corn dogs, sweet potato fries, green beans, garden salad, whole pear.

Tuesday: Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, apple.

Wednesday: Turkey deli, seasoned potato cubes, baby carrots, cinnamon applesauce cup.

Thursday: Hot dog in bun, curly fries, baked beans, garden salad, diced peach cup, apple juice cup.

Friday: Pizza, sweet potato puffs, peas, garden salad, orange.

West Burlington

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Tenderloin sandwich, sweet potato fries, mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, pears.

Thursday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, pineapple.

Friday: Chicken nuggets, cheesy broccoli, applesauce.

West Central

Monday: Hot dog with bun, baked beans, cooked carrots, relish, onions, peaches.

Tuesday: Early dismissal.

Wednesday: Crispiness, green beans, cheese sauce, salsa, pears.

Thursday: Goulash, corn, fresh broccoli, bread and butter, applesauce.

Friday: Fish, cooked mixed vegetables, macaroni and cheese, tartar sauce, pudding, apple slices.

Winfield-Mount Union

Monday: Hot dog, baked beans, fries, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, grapes, roll.

Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, celery, cherry tomato, green beans, applesauce.

Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken, bread stick, steamed broccoli, rice, peaches.

Friday: Tomato soup, cheese bread stick, tossed salad, corn, kiwi.