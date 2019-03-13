ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHHH You say what you feel, and your words have wings. Caring emanates from your intensity and willingness to listen. Still, be practical and do not lose touch with an issue, financial or otherwise. You could come out on top, soaring like an eagle. Tonight: You deserve a night off.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHH Curb a tendency to be reactive in dealing with unanticipated events. Know that you can deal with them. Make it your mantra. You could turn a seemingly negative situation into a winner. A friend might confuse you with many ideas and his or her own style. Instead, let this person inspire you. Tonight: Out.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHHH Emotions run high. You look around and see that the world is your oyster. An unusual realization could be significant. Your professional style could be inspiring others to a new level. Tonight: If you can dream it, you can make it real.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHH You could feel out of sync with others. Make it OK to seek out more privacy than you have in the recent past. Know that what you're experiencing is just a passage, and this mood soon will dissolve into a very upbeat period. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH Aim for what you want and would like to expect! Friends surround and give you support that's laden with suggestions. Be gracious; do listen, but feel free to follow your chosen path. Schedule some personal time. Tonight: Surrounded by a crowd.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH Stay on top of a project. Be willing to discuss it with a higher up. Confusion surrounds you. Minimize the impact of impending chaos by confirming meeting times and places. You feel the best around the home front. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Reach out for someone at a distance who you care about or admire. You often find that your discussions revive your energy and help you gain a new perspective. Pace yourself, and you will accomplish a lot more than you thought possible. Return calls. Unusual news awaits. Tonight: Read between the lines.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Relate on a one-on-one level. Make time for a significant person in your life. You gain from his or her perspective and ability to bypass a problem. Your caring soars to a new level if you are open to growth and closeness with this person. Tonight: Togetherness.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHH Others express a positive outlook and are full of enthusiasm. You might find that others beat you to the punch, although you are assertive. Sort through news, calls and suggestions. You will feel most relaxed at home with a loved one. Tonight: Stay put!

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Your ability to state your case and express your needs draws you to the forefront. You might be dealing with several issues simultaneously and clearing out as much work as possible. You could be unusually quick in your responses. Tonight: Off to get some exercise.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHHH Your playfulness draws many people whose inner child is also close to the surface. Understand what is happening around a financial matter. You might not have as much control as it seems. Check the facts and figures. Tonight: Hang with a fun friend.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHH A level of inner tension develops around a fundamental matter. You might want to clear the air about an issue in your personal life and/or reconsider the possibility of working from home. Caring abounds. Tonight: Make it simple. Order in.