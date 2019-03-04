FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital will host the next session in their new monthly community health education series.

“Understanding Your Complex Knee” will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the Business Center Conference Rooms. Derek Breder, a FMCH orthopedic surgeon, will lead a discussion on arthritis of the knee.

He will discuss types of arthritis, symptoms, and treatment options.

Arthritis of the knee is the most common type of arthritis and affects 70 percent of the adult population over the age of 55.

Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free. To learn more, call (319) 376-2244.

Nut and candy sales to benefit hospital volunteers

FORT MADISON — Fort Madison Community Hospital Auxiliary will host The Nutman Company this week.

Sales featuring a variety of 150 nuts, chocolates, snack mixes and candies will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the hospital’s main lobby.

FMCH Auxiliary will receive a percentage of the sales. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

The auxiliary raises funds for hospital projects and scholarships, and operates a gift shop in the hospital.

To learn more, call Carrie Green at (319) 376-2747.

Hospital auxiliary to host linen sale

WEST BURLINGTON — Great River Friends is hosting a linen sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in Great River Medical Center’s lobby, 1221 S. Gear Ave., West Burlington. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

Items for sale include sheet sets in sizes from extra-long twin to California king, Sherpa throws and blankets, ultra-plush blankets, quilt and comforter sets, and bamboo memory-foam pillows in two sizes.

Great River Friends is a community of donors and volunteers that supports Great River Health System with gifts of time, talent and treasure.

March diabetes classes announced

MOUNT PLEASANT — Henry County Health Center, 407 S. White St., Mount Pleasant, will host diabetes classes this month.

To register for any of the courses, call the Diabetes Education Center at (319) 385-6518.

Classes are:

Diabetes Education Review Course, 1 to 3 p.m. March 14. Register by March 13;Pre-diabetes Class, noon to 1 p.m. March 18. Register by March 15;Diabetes Education Class, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26. Deadline to register is March 25.