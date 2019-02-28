Today

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will hot STEM in the Library: Textiles, at 6 p.m.

End of the Month Meal is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 1100 Angular St. Anyone can eat free.

Fort Madison Public Library, 1920 Avenue E, will host Thursday Crafternoon for ages 12 to 18 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Vigil for the Earth’s Climate is 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. at Nancy Neafie Park, Sixth and Jefferson streets. There is no charge to attend. To learn more, visit www.peacehealingcommunity.com.

Friday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host a First Friday program, “Counties of Iowa,” at 10 a.m.

Donnellson Public Library, 411 Main St., will host a two-part free Friday Art Class, Acrylic Painting with Nicole Kamrath, for seniors age 55 and older at 1 p.m. today and March 15.

Falcon Follies Variety Show is 7 p.m. in the West Burlington High School Auditorium, 408 W. Van Weiss Boulevard.

Saturday

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will host That’s Yesterday’s News at 10 a.m.

Des Moines County Historical Society’s March meeting will be 2 p.m. in the Heritage Center’s lower level classroom, 501 N. Fourth St. Former Hawk Eye editor Dale Alison will give an encore of his program, “Iowa’s Oldest,” about Burlington’s newspaper, now in its 182nd year. The public is invited.

Fort Madison High School Show Choir Varsity Invitational is 8 a.m. at the high school, 2001 Avenue B.

Keokuk Public Library, 210 N. Fifth St., will host a census recruiting agent who will be seated in the Genealogy/Local History area from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to speak with interested persons about applying for a part-time job with the U.S. Census.

Lee County Pheasants Forever Banquet starts with a social hour at 5 p.m. at Quality Inn, 6169 Reve Court, U.S. 61 West, Fort Madison. To learn more, call Rick Tebbs at (319) 463-7673.

Making Maple Syrup class is 9 a.m. to noon at the Top of the Hill area at Dorothy Family Maple Syrup Camp, Oakland Mills County Park. The class is free. During the program, Friends of Conservation will make a freewill donation pancake breakfast with all proceeds going toward care of the conservation department’s resident raptors.

Relay for Life Kickoff Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Tasting is 4 to 7 p.m. at the Keokuk Labor Temple, 301 Blondeau St.

Southeast Iowa Farm Show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 N. Main St. Admission is free. To learn more, visit www.seiowafarmshow.com.

Sunday

Players Workshop, 1431 Grove Ave., will have open auditions for “One Slight Hitch,” a comedy by Lewis Black, at 7 p.m. Parts are available for three men age 30s to 50s, and four women in their late teens to 50s. To learn more, call the director are (319) 601-1272.

Standing Bear Council will have its March public membership meeting at 1 p.m. at the Hawkeye Restaurant, 105 N. Park Drive, Keokuk. Arrive at noon if ordering lunch. Rising Sun will speak about “Drum Etiquette.”

***Happs Highlights***

Today

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host bingo with early bird games at 6:30 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. The kitchen opens at 5 p.m.

Sears Hometown Customer Appreciation is Thursday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, March 2. Customers can come out and take advantage of the store’s lease option with no credit required, and receive an extra 10 percent off almost everything in the store. Some exclusions apply, at the New City Center, 2750 Mt. Pleasant St. To learn more, call (319) 753-6580.

Friday

Eagles Aerie 150, 2727 Mount Pleasant St., will have Taco Night, with gluten free tacos also available, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., featuring Karaoke with Song Bird. Members and guests are welcome.

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve soup and sandwiches from 5 to 7 p.m. Angela Thomason will be playing 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Moose Lodge, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will have steak night serving New York Strip or Filet of Beef Tenderloin from 5 to 7 p.m. Silver Streak will be playing 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Politiical Therapy, 1 p.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., will feature a panel on “Corporate Inequality,” with facilitator Randy Jarvis, former SCC instructor. Panelists will be Jon Garst, Stronghurst, Illinois, union representative, and Tom Courtney, former state senator. The public is welcome.

See more Hawk Eye Happenings on page C6