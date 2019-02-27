ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH You assume the lead in whatever you decide to do. Your instincts help you design a situation that encourages others to agree and pitch in. All the positive thinking helps hit a home run, pleasing you and almost everyone. Tonight: A must appearance.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You have discussed a decision or project with each person involved. The time has come to pitch your idea to those who need to make a decision. Help others see the big picture. You might be quite feisty and touchy, especially by the end of the day. Tonight: Off to the gym. Time for a workout.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH You could be stunned by what occurs and the realization that ensues. You might need to think more in terms of processing rather than blindly making assumptions that have worked for you in the past. Understand that people change. Tonight: Go with a suggestion.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Defer to others, and get down to basics. You have certain errands to run and ideas that need to be executed and completed. Allowing others to deal with the frivolous details could make everyone happy. Tonight: Follow a friend's lead.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Pace yourself, and move past an unexpected hassle. Try not to get stuck or go over a story again and again. Understand where you're coming from and what might be needed to make an idea become a reality. Tonight: Be more upbeat.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH A decision is forthcoming. It might be easier for you to manipulate a project and situation than you thought possible. If someone is unpredictable, take that behavior as a given; you might find that you're right. Tonight: Make weekend plans.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH You might want to slow down and do some solid thinking. Sometimes, you move so quickly that you don't consider the long-run implications. A family member lets you know how uncomfortable he or she is over a domestic matter. Tonight: Relax.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Before you take action, consider your options. When you recognize that the time has come to act on a decision, you smile from ear to ear. Because you decide to make calls and touch base with others, you might be out and about or on your cell. Tonight: Think "weekend plans."

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Be aware of the costs of continuing as you have. Others might not agree with your decision; they might let you know. Maintain your sense of humor, as you might receive some offbeat comments and suggestions. Stay secure in your choices. Tonight: Make it your treat.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH You might be difficult to stop. Someone might feel frustrated. Sometimes, stopping and making an assessment is the only thing that can help. You have far more control and influence than you think. Use it well. Tonight: As you like.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHH You might not be pleased by what's going on, but at the same time, you could feel helpless. Have a long-overdue personal conversation with a key person in your life. If you want this talk to succeed, be vulnerable and open. Your feelings of helplessness will vanish soon enough. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Dealing with others could be frustrating. If you're not careful, a conversation easily could misfire. If you want to celebrate a new tie and agreement, then listen, share and be open. Don't make any situation more difficult. Tonight: Kicking up your heels.