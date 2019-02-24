FRANCIS, Ryland Steven Lee, son of Kayla and Geoffrey Francis of Keokuk was born Feb. 12 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Charlotte Londrie and Denise Francis, both of Keokuk, the late Ronald D. Dulaney of Hamilton, Illinois, and Clarence Mann of Fort Madison. Great-grandparents are David Francis and Dorothy Francis, both of Hamilton, and the late Charles Warner and the late Marsha Londrie, both of Fort Madison. Great-great grandparents are Patty and Carl Hultquist of Hamilton. He joins Hailie Londrie, Torey Howes and Bentley Francis.

KUNTZ, Emily Claire, daughter of Amber and Andy Kuntz of Wever was born Jan. 8 in Iowa City. Grandparents Jeff and Paula Houston of Fort Madison and Rick and Karen Kuntz of Wever. Great-grandparents Jim and Pat Richers of Wever. She joins a sister, Madelyn, 1.

MOYERS, Parker Renee, daughter of Lauren and Adam Moyers of West Burlington was born Feb. 2 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Shelly Moyers of Burlington, Tom McVey of Lomax, Illinois, the late Chris Moyers, and Leslie and the late Tom Wayman of Burlington. Great-grandparents are Karren Moyers and the late Clarence Moyers of Burlington, and Margaret Blake and the late George Blake of Lomax, Illinois. She joins a sister, Paisley Moyers.

ROONEY, Emorie Louise, daughter of Joe and Moriah Rooney of Fort Madison was born Feb. 9 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Grandparents are Pat and Patty Rooney of Donnellson and Steve and Marsha Hayes of Fort Madison.

TORRANCE, Emerson Irene, daughter of Sierra and Nathan Torrance of Media, Illinois, was born Feb. 9 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. Grandparents are Bill and Iva Carlson of Biggsville, Illinois, Randy and Kayla Schleidt Hamilton of Fort Madison, Nick and Patty Schleidt of Reno, Nevada, and Jay and Dina Torrance of Story City. Great-grandparents are Don and Kae Glasgow of Fort Madison, Ralph and Marylin Torrance of Terre Haute, Illinois, and Ivan Lant of Media, Illinois. She joins Blake, Gage and Drake.