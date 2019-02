Violet Niehaus is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Violet Marie Anderson was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Burlington, and was married to Richard Distelhorst and Harold Niehaus.

She has four children, Janis (Frank) Bomar, Martin Distelhorst, Deanna Spurgeon and Patti (Dean) Salsberry. She also has one grandson.

Cards may be sent to her at Great River Klein Center, 1307 S. Gear Ave., West Burlington, Iowa 52655.