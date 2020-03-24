Midwives and a magician return, host Jeremy Wade tries something new, and there’s drama, food, fashion and galactic adventure on five Friday premieres.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

The “55th Academy of Country Music Awards” has set a new air date for Sept. 16 (8 p.m. live ET/delayed PT) on CBS. Keith Urban will host.



AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” announced on social media that it is moving its premiere date from April 12 to later this year.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

Five premieres drop on March 27, just in time to kick off your weekend. On Hulu, it’s the complete first season of “Baghdad Central.” Set in 2003, in U.S. occupied Iraq, the drama is about a former Iraqi Police Service inspector who must decide if he will become a collaborator in order to find his missing daughter. Disney+ offers a Disney-inspired cooking competition called “Be Our Chef,” while “Somewhere South” (PBS) follows chef Vivian Howard as she explores the lesser-known roots of Southern food. Amazon Prime brings Heidi Klum and the beloved Tim Gunn back together as hosts of “Making the Cut,” a competition show in search of the next global fashion brand. For fans of science fiction, there’s “Vagrant Queen” (Syfy, 10 p.m. ET), based on the Vault comic book series.



“Call the Midwife” returns for season nine (March 29, PBS, 8 p.m. ET). In this installment, the intrepid team faces new challenges as the population shifts, rules are upended, and old diseases resurface. When Nonnatus is threatened with demolition, the medics and midwives realize that their lives may never be the same.



Emmy-winning documentary series “Vice” (March 29, Showtime, 8 p.m. ET) is back with a new season. The premiere episode investigates radicalized ISIS women who are revolting against Kurdish security personnel and fighting to secure the terror group’s resurgence. The season premiere will also explore how video gamers turned hackers are stealing millions of dollars through a practice called SIM swapping.



Because we could all use a little magical distraction right now, David Blaine returns to ABC with “David Blaine: The Magic Way” (April 1, 10 p.m. ET). Since Blaine’s first TV special aired 20 years ago, he has gained global fame with shocking stunts that have delighted fans and many well-known celebrities. This special features Odell Beckham Jr., Tom Brady, James Corden and Dr. Dre, among others.



Documentary “Valiant” (April 1, Amazon Prime) shines a spotlight on the healing power of sport as it follows the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ 2018 run to the Stanley Cup Final in the midst of the mass shooting that struck their home city on Oct. 1, 2017. The film chronicles the Knights’ remarkable success and celebrates the inspiring role that sports plays in people’s everyday lives.



Host Jeremy Wade turns his attention from fish to underwater secrets in new series, “Mysteries of the Deep” (April 2, Science Channel, 10 p.m. ET). Using science, eyewitness accounts and expert analysis, Wade seeks answers to some of the ocean’s unsolved mysteries, from lost treasure to missing ships and planes.



Report Card: Ratings winners and losers

Winners: The most recent episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” saw the show’s largest audience in a year.



Losers: “The Wall” began its third season sharply down from its second season average.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.