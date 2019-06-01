The Ames Municipal Band presents free hour-long concerts each Thursday evening in Bandshell Park in June and July.

The series begins June 6 with a preshow by the Heart of Iowa Senior Band starting at 7 p.m. Vocal soloist Emil Polashek will perform with the AMB during its concert.

Each week the band performs a different concert featuring popular music, light classical, marches, hymns and music from Broadway and Hollywood.

Each concert has a vocal soloist and at times, instrumental soloists and guest conductors.

Simon Estes, internationally acclaimed bass-baritone, will perform with the band on June 13.

Each concert also features pre-show entertainment at 7 p.m. and this year’s exciting lineup brings the sound of jazz, mariachi, steel drums and big bands to Bandshell Park, according to Michael Golemo, who is in his 17th year as the director of the Ames Municipal Band.

Golemo also serves as the director of bands at Iowa State University. Previous directors of the Ames Municipal Band include Richard Day, Milton Trexel, Clate Chenette and Homer Gartz.

The Ames Municipal Band has 50 members, who range from college-age to players in their 80s. The band rehearses each Tuesday night for their Thursday performances. They participate in the Ames’ Memorial Day program, the Ames Fourth of July Parade and perform each summer in the Iowa Municipal Band festival in Boone.

The Ames Municipal Band receives its support from the city of Ames and is a part of the Ames Parks and Recreation program.

Concerts are emceed by John Burnett-Larkins and are aired live on KASI AM 1430. Concerts are also filmed by city of Ames videographers for presentation on the city’s TV channel 12.

For additional and up-to-the-minute information, check out the Ames Municipal Band Facebook page.

Thursday nights offer free, fun and family-friendly concerts. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

The 2019 guest soloists and pre-show entertainment artists are:

June 6

Preshow: Heart of Iowa Senior Band

Vocal soloist: Emil Polashek

June 13

Flag Day and Ames City Council Night

Preshow: Green Oaks Trio

Vocal soloist: Simon Estes

June 20

Preshow: Heartland Marimba Ensemble

Vocal soloist: Mindy Phomvisay

June 27

Preshow: Boone Big Band

Vocal soloist: Chad Sonka

July 4

7 p.m. concert with no preshow

Vocal soloist: Miles Morgan

July 11

Preshow: Reyes del Oeste Mariachi Band

Vocal soloist: Chris Johnson

July 18

Preshow: Sounds of the Caribbean Steel Drums

Vocal soloist: Katharine Hensley

July 25

Preshow: Ed Kaizer Jazz Group

Vocal soloist: Tina Hasse Findlay