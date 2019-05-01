It’s official. Summer, 2019, begins on May 17. At least that’s when your tireless film reviewer will be celebrating it, since that’s the release date for what I’m guessing will be my favorite film of the season - “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.”



But it’s going to be one heck of a busy summer, movie-wise. Between mid-May and the end of August, there are 80 films, ranging from big-budget, supposed box office bonanzas to smaller art house offerings, scheduled to open. An attempt to see all of them would mean you’d have to go to the cinema every weekday. That translates into a lot of ticket money and far too much popcorn.



To alleviate that problem, I’ve taken a look at the entire list and separated the ones that, if forced to choose just one a week, I would go for. If you’ve read my past reviews, you have an idea of what I like, and you can probably use this as a handy guide for what you should see ... or avoid.



May 17: “JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM” - That Latin phrase means “prepare for war,” which is what John Wick (Keanu Reeves) was doing at the end of the previous installment. The former marine and hitman is now on the run from the minions that have a contract on him. Part three in the terrific, atmospheric, violent franchise.



May 24: “AD ASTRA” - More Latin, this one translating as “to the stars.” Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) heads for the deep recesses of space with two goals: Find his long-missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and, of course, save the universe from peril.



May 31: “GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS” - It’s a direct sequel to the 2014 reboot of the fire-breathing lizard story, bringing back some cast members - among them Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins - and introducing a few of Big G’s friends (or are they enemies?) including Mothra, Rodan and King Ghidorah.



June 7: “X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX” - Shooting back to the “First Class” period of X-Men-dom, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) becomes possessed by something known as Phoenix Force, which sets her on a course for whatever the term is for the X-Men universe’s Dark Side. Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and the rest return. Jessica Chastain adds some intrigue.



June 14: “THE DEAD DON’T DIE” - It’s written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. It stars Bill Murray, Iggy Pop, Tom Waits, Steve Buscemi, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, and country-rocker Sturgill Simpson. It’s about a zombie attack on a small town. What more do you really need to know?



June 21: “TOY STORY 4” - It’s been almost a decade since “Toy Story 3,” but Woody and Buzz (Tom Hanks and Tim Allen) and pals - including Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who was AWOL in “3” - are back. They’re on an extensive road trip, during which new characters are met. One of them, named Duke Caboom, is voiced by - wait for it - Keanu Reeves.



June 28: “YESTERDAY” - And over in the intriguing premise of the year department, we’ve got Danny Boyle directing the story of an unknown and unsuccessful 20-something musician (Himesh Patel) who, after an international power stoppage, turns out to be the only person in the world who’s heard of the Beatles, and knows all of their songs ... and everyone believes he’s written them. What would YOU do?



July 3: “SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME” - Yes, some Avengers characters will continue to be in movies after “Endgame.” Tom Holland returns as Spidey/Peter Parker, as does Laura Harrier as Liz, and Zendaya as MJ. But a carefree European vacation gets complicated by a request for help from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and new villain Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).



July 12: “THE ART OF SELF-DEFENSE” - A wimpy fellow (Jesse Eisenberg), tired of being pushed around, signs up for karate lessons, and meets a beautiful young woman (Imogen Poots) and a mysterious instructor (Alessandro Nivola). But what sets this one apart from similar stories is that the instructor isn’t, let’s say, exactly who he appears to be.



July 19: “THE LION KING” - Disney tries to up the ante again with this GGI-fueled, all-animal, live-action makeover of the studio’s 1994 animated feature. With the voices of Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa) Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Beyoncé (Nala), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi) and, recreating his role from the original, James Earl Jones (Mufasa).



July 26: “ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD” - Quentin Tarantino’s nod to show biz goes back to 1969, when once-popular TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) try to make the transition to films. Unfortunately, there’s this guy named Charles Manson and his “Family” on the periphery. IMDB lists the film as a “comedy-drama.”



Aug. 2: “FAST & FURIOUS PRESENTS: HOBBS & SHAW” - The first official spinoff from the “Fast & Furious” franchise features lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and outlaw man Owen Shaw (Jason Statham) teaming up to defeat the genetically super-powered villain Brixton (Idris Elba). The action will, of course, be fast and furious.



Aug. 9: “THE KITCHEN” - The title refers to New York’s Hell’s Kitchen, and this ’70s-set crime drama tells of some mobsters who go to jail, and their wives - played by Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elizabeth Moss - who keep the business, and the violence, in running order. Based on the DC comic.



Aug. 16: “WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE” - Mari Semple’s bestselling 2012 novel is about happy mom and wife Bernadette Fox (Cate Blanchette) who, just prior to a family vacation with hubby (Billy Crudup) and daughter (Emma Nelson), tells them, by phone, that “something’s come up ...”, then vanishes. Directed by Richard Linklater, it’s a comedy-drama that’s wrapped up in a mystery.



Aug. 23: “ANGEL HAS FALLEN” - The third entry in the “Fallen” series (after both Olympus and London fell) again features Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) as the best protection anyone in the White House has ever had. But this time he’s framed as the perpetrator of an attempted assassination of the president, and must clear major hurdles to clear his name.

Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.