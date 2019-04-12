The wait is finally over. Almost two years after Season 7 ended, HBO’s highly anticipated final season of "Game of Thrones" begins (April 14). The final season will be an abbreviated run of six episodes, and fans will finally find out who will be sitting on the Iron Throne at the end. To get you in the mood, here are a few "Game of Thrones" podcasts to listen to.

Binge Mode: Game of Thrones

The Ringer’s Jason Concepcion and Mallory Rubin cover every aspect of "Game of Thrones." From theories, histories, characters and plotlines, Concepcion and Rubin dive deep into the world of Westeros. Episodes also feature recaps and analysis of recent episodes and the hosts answer listener questions. Recent episodes include: "Ask the UnderScore II (Season 8 Preview, Part 4),"Ask the Underscore (Season 8 Preview, Part 2)" and "Talk the Thrones."

Find it: https://www.theringer.com/binge-mode

Oysters, Clams & Cockles: Game of Thrones

Discussing the ins and outs of the entire GoT series, hosts Ross Bolen and Barret Dudley tackle every possible plotline and twist with humor. During Season 8, episodes will be available every Monday and Wednesday. Recent episodes include: "Your Last Preparatory Podcast," "Winter is Here" and "The Anticipation Is Palpable."

Find it: https://apple.co/2Ktq6w0

A Cast of Kings

Hosts Dave Chen and Joanna Robinson take a look at the plots, themes and highlights of GoT on a semi-weekly basis. Although the podcast has been on hiatus since Season 7 ended, A Cast of Kings is back to praise and criticize the final installment. Recent episodes include: "Season 8 Preview," "Off-Season Update" and "Season 7 Review."

Find it: https://apple.co/2P6vPWW

Game of Owns

One of the longer-running GoT podcasts, Game of Owns features more than 400 episodes on all things GoT and author George R.R. Martin. Along with discussing episodes, the podcast features interviews with GoT actors, writers and producers. Each episode is hosted by Hannah Hosking and Zack Luye. Recent episodes include: "David J. Peterson Returns," "Mystical Political" and "A Girl In Grey."

Find it: http://gameofowns.com/episodes