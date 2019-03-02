Saturday

Mar 2, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Ongoing


Museums and Exhibits


The Country School, Heritage Hall Museum, 318 First Ave., Slater


Designed for a Modern Life: Decorative Arts & Fashion in the Mid-century, Christian Petersen Art Museum, Textiles and Clothing Museum, Morrill Hall, ISU Campus


Timeless: Love and Romance in the Victorian Era, Iowa State University, Farmhouse Museum


The Magic Circle, Reiman Gardens, Hughes Conservatory


Monday


Lecture


Crime Solving with Genetic Genealogy, 8 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union, Sun Room


The Holocaust Through the Eyes of a Child Survivor, 6 to 8 p.m., Iowa State Memorial Union


Library


Toddler time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space


Conversations in English, 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium


Tuesday


Music


ISU Symphony Orchestra, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,


Mardi Gras beer and hymns, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Torrent Brewing Company


Poetry Revival’s poetry slam, 8 to 10 p.m., DG’s Taphouse


Lecture


The House America Has Been Waiting For: The Lustron House and Post-World War II Design, 7 to 8 p.m., Iowa State University, Morrill Hall


Library


AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room


Tail waggin’ tales, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Toddler time, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Baby time, 1:30 to 2 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space


Conversations in Spanish, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio


Learn more before: the San Francisco symphony, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium


Wednesday


Classes


Coding course, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ames Sylvan Learning Center


Resist and persist stamped bracelets, 4 to 8 p.m., The Memorial Union Workspace


Library


Toddler time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Family storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Baby time, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Maker morning, 11 to 12 a.m., Ames Public Library, Youth Makerspace


IWD planning meeting, 12 to 1 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium


Mystery lovers book club, 12 to 1 p.m., Ames Public Library, Rotary room


PC help session, 12 to 1:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, PEO room


AARP tax assistance, 1 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room


Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space


Drawing with Betsy, 5 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Youth Makerspace


Girls who code, 6 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room


Thursday


Lecture


Canadian-US Relations: Still Friends, Partners and Allies?, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union, Sun Room


We Rise: Building a Movement that Restores the Planet, 8:15 to 9:30 p.m., Iowa State University Memorial Union


Mining the Silences: Race, Gender, and Archival Explorations in America’s Rural History, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Iowa State University, Morrill Hall


Movies


Eating Animals documentary screening, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium


Library


The mothering circle, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space


STEM for homeschoolers, 10 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium


Family Storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Maker morning, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, Youth Makerspace


AARP tax assistance, 1 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, PEO room


Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space


Library director candidate Amy Phillips: public presentation, 4 to 5 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium


Baby time, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Milk and book-ies, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Conversations in American sign language, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room


Friday


Lecture


Mining the Silences: Race, Gender, and Archival Explorations in America’s Rural History, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Iowa State University, Morrill Hall


Music


International Women’s Day dance party, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., London Underground


Musicians from Marlboro national tour, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Martha-Ellen Tye Recital Hall


John Devlin piano recital, 10 to 11 a.m., Ames First United Methodist Church


Library


Toddler time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Apple users group, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio


Family storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Maker morning, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, Youth Makerspace


AARP tax assistance, 1 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room


Drop-in crafts, 3 to 8 p.m., Ames Public Library, Teen Space


Parent baby massage class, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


International Women’s Day celebration, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium


Saturday


Music


10 Years on Northwesters Celebration, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wheatsfield Cooperative


Audio Curve, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., DG’s Tap House


JD Solo, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., Mother’s Pub


Lecture


Talk: White Fragility, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library


Library


Crochet and knitting group, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ames Public Library, PEO room


Saturday family fun, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Spanish storytime, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Ames Public Library, Storytime room


Tween roleplaying club, 2 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Danfoss room


Conversations in Russian, 3 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio


Conversations in French, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Ames Public Library, The Studio


Miscellaneous


Relay for Life of Story County and Iowa State University, 2 to 10 p.m., Lied Recreation Athletic Facility


Sunday


Music


Live at the Moon: Erik Timmons, 3 to 5 p.m., Prairie Moon Winery and Vineyards


Theater


Ames Has Talent, 2:30 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church


Library


Map of my Kingdom and Farm-to-Fork Tales, 2 to 4 p.m.. Ames Public Library, Farwell T. Brown Auditorium


Teen writers’ workshop, 2 to 4 p.m., Ames Public Library, Dale H. Ross Board Room