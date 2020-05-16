Heather J. Barnett, Branch Manager of Barnett Financial Partners, Inc. associated with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, in Keokuk, has been recognized as one of “America’s Top Women Advisors” by Forbes.

This accolade represents a list of professionals who come to work with one goal on their mind — helping their clients succeed.

“It’s an honor to be named among America’s top women advisors, as determined by Forbes,” said Barnett. “It seems a common misperception that to get ‘expert’ advice, one needs to go to a ‘big city’. I hope this accolade is a testament to the fact that one doesn’t have to go out of their way to receive the financial guidance and advice that you want and deserve.”

Barnett has been a financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network and its predecessor firms for 24 years and she has 26 years of experience in the brokerage industry. She has been a certified financial planner since 2006. She holds a master of science in business administration with a concentration in finance from University of Wisconsin-Madison

Barnett lives in Hamilton, Illinois, with her husband, Ryan, and their two sons, Tanner and Brayden.

The Greater Burlington Partnership's Chamber of Commerce division received hundreds of dollars worth gift cards as part of a $200,000 donation from Fareway Stores, Inc., to Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives.

Donations are given to chambers in communities with Fareway stores, for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The Greater Burlington Partnership’s Chamber of Commerce division applied for the grant and received several gift cards, which were distributed to longtime Chamber of Commerce members with 1-to-25 employees, that have been impacted by the recent closures.

“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen Greater Burlington,” said Greater Burlington Partnership’s vice president, Kay Sackville Breuer. “Through this generous donation from Fareway, long time members who are the heart of Greater Burlington will be thanked for all that they do.”

Lomont Molding LLC welcomes Doug Bass as its new operations manager.

Bass is responsible for all aspects of manufacturing operations. Additionally, he will be directing the company's continuous improvement and optimization processes at Lomont’s Mount Pleasant facility.

“Throughout my career I have been able to help instill a sense of safety, automation and innovation into all facilities I have managed,” said Bass. “It is a tribute to the direction of Lomont that I am able to lead a first-class manufacturing team into the exciting future Lomont has planned."

Bass brings many years of production experience to his new position.

He served 14 years in the Air Force. He has lived in six different states and brings with him many years of production and warehouse experience. Originally from South Dakota, he has moved to Mount Pleasant where his wife was born and raised.