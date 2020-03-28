Local manufacturer designed and makes the clear plastic shields for all midwestern Aldi stores.

As political, media and other non-medical professionals continue to report on the details regarding COVID-19, one Southeast Iowa company is in the vanguard of businesses that are leading the way forward in America.

KPI Concepts, located at 1415 West Mount Pleasant Street in West Burlington, manufactures and installs the wrap-around Plexiglas panels now in service at checkstands in Aldi stores around the midwest and on the west coast.

Aldi is the common brand of two German family-owned discount supermarket chains with over 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

COVID-19, also known as coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, first appeared in China in December and has spread worldwide. Due to a statewide declaration by Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, social distancing is sometimes difficult to accomplish; the checkout process at grocery stores regularly puts customers and store personnel inside the recommended six-foot no-contact zone.

"You've got to think about how the checklanes are set up," KPI division manager Ryan Oleson said. "Compare Aldi to Hy-Vee; they're different checkstands. With Aldi, theirs wraps around, everybody slides their carts around, so it's easier to put that protective barrier around the employees."

Aldi's name for the barriers is "temporary checklane panels."

"We're in the middle of a rollout right now," Oleson said. "We're setting these temporary checklane panels in all the Aldi stores in the country that we service. They contacted us [March 18], we put together a prototype, and they're already at the Burlington store."

A rollout is when a company gets parts to every single store they service; KPI manufactured 3,000 pieces total to install in Aldi stores around the Midwest and on the west coast.

"Everybody rallied together and we got it done," Oleson said.

The shields are erected more to protect the checkout employees than shoppers; checkers are exposed to hundreds of potentially infected people each workday, and checkers keep their lanes wiped down, as well as their hands.

The KPI shields are 4-foot square Plexiglas panels with a large cutout for customer access to the credit card reader and to exchange cash. The panels wrap around the checkstand, extending from about a foot before the end of the belt around to the end of the lane, with the keypad cutout on the cart end, where the checker is not exposed.

At Aldi, customers pack their own groceries in their own bags after the checker tosses everything into a cart at the end of the lane, and the KPI shield provides good social separation for the checker.

A sign on each shield notes that "Vulnerable Shopper Hours" are Tues-Thurs 8:30-9:30 am. "Seniors, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns" have the store to themselves at those hours. Customers who don't fit those categories are asked to stay outside until the compromised shoppers are done.

"Really, it comes down to common sense: social distancing, disinfecting — that's what we're doing at KPI. Every couple of hours we go out there and wipe everything down with sanitizing spray, practicing that social distancing," Oleson said.

With the KPI shields so well-designed for Aldi stores, are they also making shields for the Hy-Vee store across the street?

"We're not doing those, unfortunately," Oleson said. "I'm sure Hy-Vee did their own study with their guards, and what they did is sufficient, it helps to protect."

Hy-Vee shields are also Plexiglas barriers, installed at checkstands at all 264 stores, but the presence of baggers at Hy-Vee stores doesn't allow for the around-the-corner design KPI created.

Christina Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee, said their shields provide adequate protection for customers and checkers.

"The way they are positioned, customers are able to stay behind the shields while they're completing their transaction," Gayman said.

Shoppers at checkout spend the majority of the time putting their groceries on the belt. Most people stand to the left, behind the shield, to unload their cart, and most are right-handed and stand naturally behind the shield while right-handing the credit card keypad.

Hy-Vee shields are approximately 4x3 feet with a notice: "Temporary window panels have been installed for the well-being of our customers and employees."

Gayman said in addition to the barriers, stores have increased sanitation protocols, regularly cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces, especially high-touch surfaces like door handles in restrooms and pen pads at checkout.

"We're constantly wiping down the belt at checkout and the area where bagging takes place," she said.

Gayman had some pertinent — and global — observations about store shields. She said people ask her why the shields are only installed at checkout lanes.

"In the rest of the store, people can create their own social distance," Gayman said. "Customers can move as they need to until they check out, where space becomes a lot smaller. We want them to have more flexibility in providing that distance for themselves."

She said Hy-Vee is in the process of installing shields at pharmacy counters.

And it isn't just Aldi and Hy-Vee who have to deal with the social distancing factor: gas stations and convenience stores around the state are erecting all kinds of barriers, from plywood to duct-taped plastic Visqueen sheeting.

"It is difficult, everyone's putting their own parameters on it. How people are dealing with it differs from person to person," Gayman said.

"Everybody's kind of in a panic," Oleson said. "Some companies are using their handymen to put something together. You see that at some of the local gas stations here."

Oleson said KPI has a few different alternatives available for convenience stores and grocery outlets.

"We're calling them a temporary checklane panels, temporary sanitation panels: They're easily removed, non-impactful for their current fixtures. Either taped down or screwed on, they can easily be taken it off," he said. "This is going to be a short-lived thing ... we hope."

Oleson said KPI couldn’t have made the Aldi project happen without partnering with Frank Millard and Company.

"They got us material in lighting speed," he said.

KPI recently shifted to a four-day work week after the the Centers for Disease Control issued a statement saying that a natural sanitation process takes 72 hours — if an area is uninhabited for that long, the virus will become unstable and die out.

"We're on 4-10s until this thing's over with. We're doing everything we can to keep our employees safe," Oleson said. "We want to get back to normal, but we'll see what the new normal is when it's all said and done."

Local businesses wanting custom COVID-19 shields can approach KPI Concepts and Oleson directly (319) 754-5922.

Read more about KPI Concepts at kpiconcepts.com.