21st Century Rehab, a local company headquartered in Nevada, recently opened an office in Boone.

The clinic opened on July 1 in what was Redeker’s Furniture, at 1504 S. Story Street, Suite 6. It will be offering a comprehensive suite of physical therapy services, including women’s health services, pelvic floor therapy and lymphedema treatment.

21st Century Rehab will host free health workshops, open to the public, the first few weeks of July. The first workshop, on July 9, will be about healing low back pain and sciatica. The workshop will be at the new Boone clinic at noon. To register, call (515) 236-9014. The workshops are opportunities for the community to see what the clinic has to offer, without any commitment.

The director of the new clinic, Jamie Rabe, has been practicing with 21st for more than 10 years.

“I enjoy seeing people get better. I want to see people live up to our company motto of, ‘Work well. Play well. Live well.’ I want to help them get to whatever their goal is, whether it’s to be active with their family; spending time with their kids or grandkids; participating in a sporting event, like running a race; or returning to work. Whatever their goals are, I want to help them get there.”

In addition to her doctorate in physical therapy, Rabe is a certified athletic trainer and a certified lymphedema therapist. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Iowa Physical Therapy Association.

Lisa Nerem will serve as the clinic’s physical therapist assistant. She’s worked with 21st for nine years. Nerem is a Boone local and has lived in town most of her life. She said she is excited to be part of opening a clinic in Boone.

“21st Century Rehab is an amazing company, and I am so excited that we are moving into Boone and helping the Boone community! 21st is a therapist-owned business that has a great mission to help each community we are in,” she said. “We not only care about getting you back to good health, but we care about each individual and their personal lives, also.”