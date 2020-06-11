Enhanced safety measures have been put in place as Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics resumes all clinic hours and slowly phases in specialty clinics and surgeries on a rotating monthly schedule following the state and CDC guidelines as Iowa begins to reopen.

Added precautions include:Pre-appointment phone screening for all patients.Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms.No visitors are permitted in any area of the hospital or clinics with the exception of children patients under the age of 18 may be accompanied by their guardian.All DCH employees screened for symptoms dailyOutpatient procedure patients may be tested for COVID-19 24 hours prior to their procedure. If a patient tests positive, the procedure is postponed until a negative test result.

“Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics is enhancing all safety measures as we remain committed to bringing quality care to our community,” said Cindy Peeler, Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics Chief Clinical Officer. “We are excited to begin bringing back services to our communities while still taking a thoughtful, phased approach as we bring back each service.”

Check out the monthly Specialty Clinic calendar on the Dallas County Hospital website at www.dallascohospital.org and read more about each visiting specialist.

DCH Family Medicine Panora and Perry providers are currently scheduling appointments in person and virtually. Call DCH Family Medicine Panora at 641-755-2121 or DCH Family Medicine Perry at 515-465-3553 to schedule an appointment today.