Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Opal Ellen Ruth, 97, of Perry. Mrs. Ruth died Saturday May 30, 2020 at the Rowley Masonic Community. Graveside services will be held at the Greenfield Cemetery Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. Rev. Paul Burrow, pastor at First United Methodist Church in Perry will officiate. Her family will be present for a public drive by viewing and visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday June 2, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. According to Opal’s request, memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church and may be left at Hastings Funeral Home.