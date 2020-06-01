ADEL - Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm would like to encourage voters to confirm their voting locations prior to Election Day on Tuesday, June 2. Verification of your correct polling location can be obtained via:Iowa Secretary of State website: www.sos.iowa.govClick the Find My Polling Place – Follow the promptsLook for PRIMARY ELECTION

ORDallas County website: https://www.dallascountyiowa.gov/government/auditor/electionsBy calling the Dallas County Auditor’s Office at (515) 993-6914

If you have any questions regarding your polling location or any other questions, contact the Dallas County Auditor at 515-993-6914 or at www.sos.iowa.gov.