Margaret Henely, age 88 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, IA. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Perry. Burial will be in the St. John's Cemetery at Clarion, IA at a later date. Memorials will be given to Living History Farms, St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the Perry Lutheran Home and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care.

Margaret LaVonne Henely was born on July 14, 1931 at Lake City, MN to Henry and Dorothy (Kinnan) Denker. She attended a one room country school before going to the Mason City High School. She then went to Cornell Junior College in Mount Vernon, IA. She was united in marriage to Raymond Paul Henely at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mason City, IA on August 30, 1951.

She was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. She was a charter member and volunteer at Living History Farms. She was a member of Questers and volunteered for County Extension of Trenton, MO. She enjoyed the Iowa State Fair where she entered antiques and demonstrated hearth cooking, soap making and churning butter at the Pioneer Hall.

In death she rejoins her husband Raymond, parents, Henry and Dorothy, sister, Marlys Ann in infancy and a son-in-law Jon Parris.

Left to cherish Margaret’s memory are her children, Kathi Henely, Perry, IA, Karen (Dale) Person, Ottumwa, IA, John (Candy) Henely, Norwalk, IA and Ann (Alan) Danley, Reinbeck, IA, grandchildren, Matthew Parris, Fletcher (Starr) Person, Katherine (Blake) Smith, Zane (Hallie) Henely, Chad (Lacey), Chelsey and Chamberley Danley and several great grandchildren.