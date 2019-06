Night one of the Dallas County Pre-Fair Rodeo was held on Friday, June 14 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel.

The event featured bronc riding, calf roping, barrel racing, bull riding and more. Emma Bair, of Keswick, was crowned the 2019 Miss Rodeo Dallas County before the rodeo started.

The rodeo continues with the second night starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15.