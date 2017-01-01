After struggling to find the range on shots Thursday, the Sidney boys' basketball team got a shot of offensive confidence on Saturday and breezed to victory at home. Sidney played at Nodaway Holt on Thurdsay in the first game for the Cowboys since Dec. 22. That might play into the team's shooting struggles. In any case, the offense had some issues. But those issues weren't from an execution stand point. Coach Kent Larsen said he was happy with the way the offense was going in that Sidney was getting good shots...