Training began last week for confinement site manure applicators who want to complete annual training or become certified to land apply manure. "These sessions are taught by ISU Extension specialists," said Jeff Prier, DNR certification trainer. "That's an opportunity for applicators and confinement site managers to get answers on current hot topics." The two-hour training workshops are offered at 63 Iowa locations. Contact your county Extension and Outreach office to register, ensuring there will be space available...