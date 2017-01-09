Hamburg School Superintendent Mike Wells informed the School Board in January that realtors had recently toured the old high school building and were working on an estimate of the building's worth for future sale. Wells said the realtor advised him to hold an auction as soon as possible to get rid of the contents of the building, though, as the District would want potential buyers to be able to see the building itself, not the huge amount of items stored there. Board member Dave Mincer expressed concerns that potential buyers might actually want some of the stored items to be a part of the sale...